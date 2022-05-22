Empire State Building lit to honor The Notorious B.I.G.’s 50th birthday



MIDTOWN, Manhattan (WABC) — The Empire State Building was lit in purple and white with a crown saying ’50’ in honor of what would have been Biggie Smalls’ 50th birthday.

Traces had been extraordinarily lengthy for commemorative MetroCards with a portrait of the rap icon.

The playing cards went on sale simply after midnight at merchandising machines in Central Brooklyn. The playing cards are already popping up on eBay with somebody asking $5,000.

Biggie was born and raised in Brooklyn.

