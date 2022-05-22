Empire State Building lit to honor The Notorious B.I.G.’s 50th birthday
Traces had been extraordinarily lengthy for commemorative MetroCards with a portrait of the rap icon.
The playing cards went on sale simply after midnight at merchandising machines in Central Brooklyn. The playing cards are already popping up on eBay with somebody asking $5,000.
Biggie was born and raised in Brooklyn.
