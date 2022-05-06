Empire State Weekly: lieutenant governor shake-up



(WTEN) – This week on Empire State Weekly we’re discussing the new appointment for New York’s Lieutenant Governor and the shakeup it’s causing for the 19th Congressional Race. Representative Antonio Delgado was tapped to leave his post and join Governor Kathy Hochul in the Executive Chamber. The timeline for the transition is still fluid as he wraps up projects for his constituents in his district.

His Republican opponent Marc Molinaro joined us this week to discuss the changes to the race. The Dutchess County Executive says he congratulated Delgado on the post and is now turning his attention to a special election for the upcoming vacancy in the post. Molinaro noted that it is still unclear if or when there will be a special election but they are ready to tackle that challenge when it is announced.

Also this week, taking a look at the New York State prison system one month after the “HALT” act took effect. Measures in that legislation prevent incarcerated individuals from spending more than 15 days in solitary confinement. We are joined by Michael Powers, President of the New York State Corrections Officers Police Benevolent Association, to discuss the upward trend of violence against prison staff. Powers feels in the short time this law has been in effect they have seen a correlation of increased incidents. We also speak with Jared Trujillo, policy counsel for New York Civil Liberties Union, who calls the changes a “success.”

