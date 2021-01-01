Employee Transfer Policy in Government: Employees Cannot Insist for Transfer of Employees Anywhere, Employer Has Right to Transfer: Supreme Court

The Supreme Court has said that no employee can insist on transfer to a particular place and the employer has the right to transfer employees as per his need. The apex court said this while dismissing the plea of ​​a lecturer challenging the October 2017 order of the Allahabad High Court. The apex court dismissed the application against the rejection of the request made by the concerned authority to transfer Gautam Budh Nagar from Amroha.A bench of justices MR Shah and Aniruddha Bose passed the order on September 6. A woman teacher posted in Amroha district has filed a petition in the high court alleging that she had applied for transfer to a college in Gautam Budh Nagar and was rejected by the authority in September 2017. The woman’s lawyers had argued in the High Court in 2017 that she had been working in Amroha for the past four years and was entitled to a replacement as per government policy.

Varun Gandhi News: Letter to Chief Minister Yogi on sugarcane growers, sympathy for the food donor movement, what is going on in Varun Gandhi’s mind?

The High Court had said that the order passed by the concerned authority shows that the teacher had served in the college in Gautam Budh Nagar for 13 years from her initial appointment from December 2000 to August 2013, hence the request to send her back to the college. Not fair.