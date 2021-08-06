Employee Vaccination Effort at Bronx Business Struggles

Talking to employees about the disinformation they saw spreading on social media was like walking on eggshells, said Brett Schumacher, 38, the company’s chief executive. Trying to persuade a skeptical coworker to trust government and health officials in the middle of the workday can be awkward.

Updated August 6, 2021, 7:54 p.m. ET

“We have a person who is just anti-vax, period,” Mr. Schumacher said. “I didn’t go into all of the reasons behind it because that stuff just makes my blood boil.”

Mr Bonizio considered firing employees who refused vaccines, but said he felt uncomfortable telling employees to “get an injection they are opposed to or they can’t work or feed. their family “. He was also not sure of the legal implications of such a decision.

CNN said Thursday it fired three employees for going to the office without being vaccinated, one of the earliest known examples of a large U.S. company sacking workers for ignoring a workplace vaccination warrant .

The Federal Equal Employment Opportunity Commission issued guidelines in May that employers were allowed to require vaccines for employees who physically enter the workplace. The agency also said employers administering vaccines could not offer “coercive” incentives to get the vaccine, but did not explain specifically what it prohibited.

Mr Bonizio said it should be up to the government to demand vaccines, not private companies.

“We have to do an about-face and impose vaccines because the government is afraid to do it?” ” he said. “What happens if we are sued? Will they protect us?

The tight-knit work culture at Metro Optics also made management think about the vaccine requirement. Some employees have worked in the company for decades. At a year-long corporate Christmas party, Mr. Bonizio sang a version of “Mambo No. 5” with each employee’s name in it. When his stores temporarily closed during the pandemic, he kept all staff on the payroll.