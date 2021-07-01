Employees Listen To You As You Say Ok Google On Google Assistant – As soon as you say ‘OK Google’, your personal information goes to the company, employees listen to the conversation

We can search anything by just speaking through Google Assistant on the smartphone. However, this can also be risky because when the user says ‘Ok Google’ after starting Google Assistant, the company’s employees listen to the user’s conversation. This has been disclosed by Google in a meeting related to data privacy and security. This information has been given by Google to the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Information Technology. At the same time, the parliamentary committee has considered it a serious violation of the privacy of users. According to the report, when users start Google Assistant and say ‘Ok, Google’, their employees can hear it. Even before this, many cases of private things being leaked have come to the fore.

Google’s product manager also accepted this.

In the year 2019, Google’s Product Manager (Search) David Monsi also admitted in a blog that their language experts listen to recordings to improve Google Speech service. At the same time, on the question of a BJP MP in the meeting, the Google team said that sometimes even when users do not use the virtual assistant, their conversation is recorded.

Also read- New feature coming in Google, will ‘alert’ users on search results

Questions were raised on Google in America too

Earlier, US lawmakers had questioned Google regarding privacy and in some places there have been lawsuits regarding it. At the same time, the parliamentary committee has clearly told the representatives of Facebook and Google in the meeting that there are flaws in their existing data protection and privacy policy. In such a situation, they will have to set strict standards for the privacy and security of users’ data.

Also read- New feature coming in Google Messages, OTP messages will be automatically deleted

Data can also be leaked from smart speaker

If you use a smart speaker, then your personal information can also be leaked. In a research, it was found that hackers can also hack users’ passwords and PIN numbers from smart speakers. Many users use smart speakers from Google or Alexa. Researchers from the UK University of Cambridge did research on this. In this research, it was found that the speaker records the sound of the keypad pressed on the smartphone. Researchers designed a smart speaker to detect hacking from smart speakers. In this, the sound of pressing the keyboard of the gadgets smartphone was recorded.