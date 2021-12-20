Employment Opportunities at WABC-TV – ABC7 New York



NEW YORK — Find out about Employment Opportunities at WABC-TV.2021 EEO Report

WABC-TV is an Equal Opportunity Employer.

Any organization providing employment information or referrals may ask to receive our postings. For more information, write to us at: WABC-TV, 7 Lincoln Square, New York, NY 10023, or email us at [email protected]

WABC Motion Design Producer

WABC-TV, New York’s #1 station, seeks an energetic and talented Motion Design Producer with exceptional visual effects abilities and concept development to work with our busy in-house creative team on Eyewitness News and Live with Kelly and Ryan.

*Please include a link to your portfolio on your resume to be considered for the position*

Responsibilities:

Conceptualize and design animations for daytime’s #1 syndicated entertainment talk show and the nation’s most watched local news.

Work with a team of artists in creating visual support for various departments within WABC.

Work in a fast-paced, deadline driven, creative environment.

Help lead the constant refresh of our brands

Stay current on design trends, productions and software.

Basic Qualifications:

Minimum of 5 years of experience in motion graphics design for television.

Qualified candidates must have in-depth knowledge of C4D, Adobe AE, Photoshop and Illustrator.

Candidate must have a strong sense of typography and composition. Plus, stylistic versatility.

Ability to interpret producer ideas and communicate effectively.

Able to work with green screen for tracking, keying within animation.

A team player, professional attitude, takes initiative on work load and working to improve on-air product.

Utilizing internal systems and understanding templates as well as hardware/software such as; Adobe Premier, Google Earth Pro 3d Maps, Ross Expression (automated systems), web design and scripting. Be open to learning these and/or anything new required.

Required Education:

A college degree in design or equivalent experience, news background a plus.

To Apply: https://jobs.brassring.com/TGnewUI/Search/home/HomeWithPreLoad?PageType=JobDetails&partnerid=25348&siteid=5039&Areq=905238BR

Additional Information:

WABC-TV is an equal opportunity employer. Applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, sex, national origin, sexual orientation, gender identity, disability, protected veteran status or any other basis prohibited by federal, state or local law

WABC Stage Manager

WABC-TV, seeks a studio Stage Manager. This Director’s Guild represented person will be responsible for studio floor direction for all News and public affairs programs.

Responsibilities:

Act as primary link between the on-air talent and control room Directors and Producers.

Decipher scripts/rundowns in a fast changing, breaking news environment.

Cuing of on-air reporters and anchors and direct them into position.

Coordinate on placement of props/platforms with stage crew.

Coordinate anchor/reporter mic assignments.

Keeping one step ahead in anticipating and handling changes during the newscast.

Basic Qualifications:

Minimum of 3 years prior Stage Manager/Associate Director experience in live news.

Ability to cover large studio floor space as determined by needs of the newscast.

Need to have shift flexibility and willingness to work long hours.

Preferred Qualifications:

Experience in a major news market.

This is a DGA represented position.

Required Education:

Bachelor’s degree or equivalent work experience

To Apply:

https://jobs.brassring.com/TGnewUI/Search/home/HomeWithPreLoad?PageType=JobDetails&partnerid=25348&siteid=5039&Areq=898903BR

Additional Information:

Executive Assistant, Eyewitness News

This position will provide administrative support to the team of managers of WABC-TV’s Eyewitness News.

Responsibilities:

Provide overall administrative support for all newsroom managers including but not limited to:

– Phone and mail support

– Maintaining busy calendar and day-to-day meetings

– Interact with a wide variety of ABC and external contacts on behalf of the newsroom Managers

Compile and submit Travel & Expense reports

Schedule and set up conference calls, teleconferences and web-based meetings

Filing, faxing, photocopying, scanning and tracking documents

Aggregate information in excel for reporting

Prepare confidential memos, correspondence, letters, business updates, meeting notes, Power Point and/or Keynote presentations, proofs correspondence and complex reports.

Assist and help coordinate DMED Synergy projects

Maintain Hair and Makeup scheduling calendar, and review weekly timecards

Assist newsroom managers with maintaining schedules and timecards in the timekeeping system

Ordering of materials used by hair and makeup artists

Assist with purchase orders across the newsroom and operations.

Basic Qualifications:

A minimum of 3 years’ experience providing executive support to a senior executive or high level management group.

Demonstrated ability to handle confidential and sensitive information

Skilled in PowerPoint and/or Keynote, Word, Excel, and Outlook

Excellent verbal and written communication skills including demonstrated telephone etiquette skills

Ability to assume responsibility, function effectively in team environment or independently, with minimal supervision

Detail oriented and organized

Demonstrated proactive problem solving skills

Willingness to work a flexible schedule with advanced notice, to accommodate overtime as needed

Ability to function in an environment with competing and changing priorities

Flexibility and willingness to learn new skills

Preferred Qualifications:

Event coordination/planning experience helpful

Familiarity with local television station business a plus

Required Education:

High School Diploma

Preferred Education:

Bachelor’s degree, or equivalent work experience.

To Apply:

https://jobs.brassring.com/TGnewUI/Search/home/HomeWithPreLoad?PageType=JobDetails&partnerid=25348&siteid=5039&Areq=879058BR

Digital Content Producer

Eyewitness News seeks an experienced digital content producer who can create, edit, and produce material for our digital, social, and connected TV platforms. This producer must thrive in a high-energy, non-stop news environment to help lead us on breaking news and to create compelling content that our users will want to share.

Some of the specific duties include managing breaking news and other content on abc7ny.com, creating original videos, directing live coverage, optimizing content for more reach and impact, and helping to manage our social media presence and engage our audience.

Responsibilities:

Using insights to drive editorial and strategic decision making

Assist in developing content across current and future platforms with storytelling that is optimized for each screen and reflective of the diversity of our audience

Working with newsroom leaders to create synergy across all platforms on station content

Managing social and multi-platform content for station accounts

Owning breaking news and the big stories with speed and accuracy and growing new opportunities in our multi-media environment

Collaborate with content makers to maximize the sharing of our content in a multi-platform way

Using SEO (search engine optimization) to increase page views and unique visitors through Google, etc.

Basic Qualifications :

Minimum of 3 years of experience in audience development/news

Must have a deep understanding of social strategy and SEO with the desire to keep up with emerging platforms

Must be able to meet deadlines and work under pressure

Nonlinear editing experience

Strong video production skills (such as Adobe Premiere)

Proficient with AP style

Must be willing to work mornings, evenings, and weekends

Required Education :

Bachelor’s Degree (related degree preferred in Journalist, TV/Production, etc.)

To apply:https://jobs.disneycareers.com/job/new-york/wabc-digital-content-producer/391/19811647

Investigative Reporter

WABC-TV Eyewitness News in New York City is seeking an experienced Investigative Reporter to join our team. The ideal candidate will have a proven reputation as a trusted investigative journalist and will be known for digging deep to uncover the truth. They will have experience in delivering strong enterprise stories. This individual is ambitious and a creative storyteller with the ability to authentically engage and connect with our audience across all platforms.

Responsibilities:

Responsible for investigating important and complex community issues by developing valuable sources and using the latest investigative tools, including data journalism, to expose problems and find solutions

Be tenacious in uncovering stories to develop exclusive and compelling investigative reports

Expected to develop investigative story lines for daily coverage as well as working investigative angles during big breaking news stories

Source and generate leads in an effort to create original and impactful short term and long term content

Ensures that all content meets company standards for journalistic integrity and production quality

Fluent in Social Media with the proven ability to create a strong social media presence and leverage social media to generate stories and gather viewer input

Showcase dynamic organization skills in order to juggle daily and long-term investigative projects in one of the nation’s top markets

Basic Qualifications:

Prior experience as an investigative reporter

Exceptional reporting, writing and interviewing skills

Ability and willingness to use the latest technology and production techniques to shoot, write, edit and publish content under deadline

Ability to uncover stories through investigation and research

A collaborative self-starter

Successful in creating and maintaining reliable contact relationships

Preferred Qualifications:

Prior experience as an investigative reporter within a local TV station strongly preferredl

On-camera experience working in a major market

Strong organizational, research and journalism skills

Required Education:

High School diploma or equivalent

Preferred Education:

Bachelor’s degree in Journalism, Broadcasting or related field or equivalent work experience

To Apply:

https://jobs.brassring.com/TGnewUI/Search/home/HomeWithPreLoad?PageType=JobDetails&partnerid=25348&siteid=5039&Areq=876320BR

Weather Anchor

New York’s #1 station is looking for a Meteorologist who can also report. WABC-TV’s Eyewitness News in New York City is looking for a candidate who is experienced – ideally with an AMS certification – has a great on-air personality and is a fantastic storyteller.

The ideal candidate must be a dynamic journalist, communicator, storyteller and strong leader. This person is committed to telling the weather story in the most compelling way possible with an emphasis on public safety in severe weather situations. This is an individual who takes ownership of, and works collaboratively with, colleagues in crafting their parts of our newscasts. This person may be called upon to report, write and perform live shots in the field. Having the talent to shoot and/or edit video is a plus. Being present and active on social media and other digital platforms is expected.

The ideal candidate sets the tone for teamwork and excellence, across all platforms and all departments within the station and station group. The applicant must demonstrate a full understanding of the powerful voice and responsibility broadcasters have to, and with, the communities we serve.

Responsibilities:

Exceptional knowledge of the weather and how to communicate it across multiple platforms

Strong reporting, writing and interviewing skills

Be an expert in telling high impact stories in breaking weather coverage, and demonstrate that ability from the studio and in the field

Report, write, capture visual content, edit and produce stories for multiple platforms on deadline, such as owned and distributed digital and social platforms

Active in using social media for promotion and news gathering

Demonstrated ability to move the audience between linear and digital platforms

A collaborative self-starter

Willingness to lead and mentor

Strong commitment to the community, expected to represent the station and participate at various community events

Minimum of 5years of on-camera experience

Top market candidates preferred

To apply:

https://jobs.brassring.com/TGnewUI/Search/home/HomeWithPreLoad?PageType=JobDetails&partnerid=25348&siteid=5039&Areq=874809BR

Newscast Producer

WABC-TV Eyewitness News in New York City is seeking an aggressive, motivated and dedicated Newscast Producer who will oversee all elements of a daily television newscast. Our newscast producer must build complicated, compelling, interesting newscasts in a highly competitive, high-pressure environment. A successful candidate should be active on social media and understand how to leverage those platforms for stories. Producers must work well with anchors, reporters, assignment editors, writers, directors and graphic artists. Candidates for this position should have a passion for producing, and should aspire to management positions later in their career.

Responsibilities:

Craft daily newscasts and manage all aspects of the broadcast

Pitch story ideas on a daily basis

Communicate well with others in the newsroom when building shows

Collaborate with digital team members throughout the day

Write clear and compelling broadcast copy

Execute last-minute changes in high pressure situations

Basic Qualifications:

Minimum of three years’ experience producing at a local news station

Demonstrated ability work under deadline pressures and work in a rapid, fast-paced environment

Detail-oriented with strong editorial and production skills

Excellent verbal and written communication skills

Must be flexible with working hours (late nights, overnights, holidays) and adaptable to change

Required Education:

Bachelor’s degree or equivalent work experience

Preferred Education:

Bachelor’s degree in journalism, communication or related field

To apply, go to:

https://jobs.brassring.com/TGnewUI/Search/home/HomeWithPreLoad?PageType=JobDetails&partnerid=25348&siteid=5039&Areq=874806BR

Director

WABC-TV Eyewitness News in New York City is seeking a motivated and dedicated director who will work on news and live local productions. The ideal candidate needs extensive working experience with the Ross Overdrive automated control room system. Candidates should have a strong sense of a local newscast structure plus significant hands-on experience operating in a computer-assisted environment, with the ability to work efficiently under pressure.

Responsibilities:

Direct daily newscast for television or our streaming services

Communicate well with others in the newsroom when collaborating on shows

Execute last-minute changes in high pressure situations

Basic Qualifications:

Minimum of three years directing experience at a local news station on an automated system

Exceptional organizational and leadership skills.

Demonstrated ability work under deadline pressures and work in a rapid, fast-paced environment

Must be flexible with working hours (late nights, overnights, holidays) and adaptable to change

Preferred Qualifications:

Operational knowledge of the DALET Newsroom system is preferred

Ross Overdrive experience is preferred

Required Education:

High school diploma or equivalent

Preferred Education:

Bachelor’s degree in journalism, communication or related field

To Apply:

https://jobs.brassring.com/TGnewUI/Search/home/HomeWithPreLoad?PageType=JobDetails&partnerid=25348&siteid=5039&Areq=874904BR

Executive Producer

WABC-TV in New York City is looking for an Executive Producer to oversee all of our platforms. This EP is responsible for the overall daypart content of our newscasts, digital properties and social platforms. A successful candidate must have strong leadership skills, news judgment and excellent digital and social media abilities. You must also be familiar with the New York City news market and be able to guide, coach and mentor our staff. We need someone with a creative and competitive spirit.

Responsibilities:

Complete oversight for the newscasts and all content across our multiple platforms, including story selection, production and newsroom management while implementing innovative strategies to be competitive in the NY market

Oversee newsroom and editorial decisions while ensuring content is consistent and appropriate

Design and implement strategies to engage and build audiences across platforms

Collaborate and mentor producers and newsroom staff

Conflict resolution and engage appropriate teams to resolve any issues that arise in the newsroom

Managing staffing needs and schedules

Basic Qualifications:

Minimum of 5 years of producing experience in a top 5 market or previous newsroom management experience

Demonstrated ability work under deadline pressures and work in a rapid, fast-paced environment

Excellent verbal and written communication skills

Must be flexible with working hours and adaptable to change



Preferred Education:

Bachelor’s degree in journalism, communication or related field

To Apply:

https://xjobs.brassring.com/TGnewUI/Search/home/HomeWithPreLoad?PageType=JobDetails&partnerid=25348&siteid=5039&Areq=874807BR#jobDetails=878561_5039

