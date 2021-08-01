Emraan Hashmi is working hard to compete with Salman Khan, share awesome photo

New Delhi. Bollywood actor Emraan Hashmi is in the headlines these days. Emraan has been seen mostly romancing by the audience. He has also got the tag of kissing star. But he wants to get out of his image. That is why in the films that are going to be released now, he will be seen in a completely different style. Nowadays Imran is working hard on his body. Because he is going to compete with the Dabangg Salman Khan of Bollywood. In such a situation, Imran is building his strong body. Whose pictures he keeps sharing on social media.

Actually, Salman Khan’s film ‘Tiger 3’ has been announced. It stars Katrina Kaif in the lead role with him. But Imran Khan has also got an important role in the film. He will be seen in the role of Villain. This is the first time that Emraan Hashmi and Salman Khan will be seen together on the big screen. For this reason, Emraan Hashmi is sweating profusely to compete with Salman.

Now Emraan Hashmi has shared a photo from his Instagram account. In which his tremendous biceps are being seen. Looking at the picture, it can be guessed that how much he is working on his physics. Sharing the picture, Imran wrote in the caption, ‘Another Arms Day.’ More than 3 lakh likes have come on his post so far. Fans are commenting a lot on his picture. One user wrote, ‘Looks like Salman Bhai will beat in ‘Tiger 3′ this time.’ At the same time, one wrote, ‘While you are waiting for ‘Tiger 3′ film, not for Salman Khan but for you.’

Let us inform that after ‘Ek Tha Tiger’ and ‘Tiger Zinda Hai’, the shooting of the franchise’s new film ‘Tiger 3’ has started. In the film, Salman Khan will once again be seen in the role of RAW agent Avinash Rathod aka ‘Tiger’. At the same time, Katrina Kaif will be seen in the role of Pakistani agent Zoya. The shooting of the film is going on in Mumbai. The team will go abroad for the action sequence. Imran Khan will be in the role of Villain. It is being said that he will not be seen in one but many forms in the film. In such a situation, the fans are quite excited for the film.



