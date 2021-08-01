Emraan Hashmi Shared Photo of his training on social media for his upcoming movie tiger 3 | Emraan Hashmi is taking tremendous training to mess with Salman Khan, the body seen in the photo

New Delhi: Emraan Hashmi is seen working hard these days. Every day he keeps sharing photos of his training and recently he has shared another photo. Imran’s hand is visible in this photo and only by looking at the hand it can be easily guessed that how hard he is working.

Imran will give competition to Salman

Let us tell you, Emraan Hashmi will be seen playing an important role in Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif’s film Tiger 3. He is going to play the role of a villain in the film. Salman and Emraan Hashmi will be seen together on screen for the first time through this film. Emraan Hashmi is also sweating profusely to compete with Salman on screen. He is working a lot on his physics.

Fans boosted their spirits

As soon as this picture of Emraan Hashmi came in front, even the fans were not blown away with happiness. There has been a flood of comments from people on this beautiful picture of the actor.

already shared picture

Earlier, Emraan Hashmi shared a picture of himself on his social media account, in which his body transformation was clearly visible. In this picture, Imran was shirtless and was seen flaunting his abs. After seeing this picture of the 42-year-old actor, fans could not stop themselves from praising him.

imran movie

Emraan Hashmi will soon be seen in Rumi Jaffrey’s Chehre with megastar Amitabh Bachchan. This film is also ready but its release date is yet to be announced. Rhea Chakraborty, Krystle D’Souza and Siddhant Kapoor will also be seen playing important roles in this film.

