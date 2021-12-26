EMS Crews Calling Out Sick As Emergency Calls Rise – Breaking News, Sports, Weather, Traffic And The Best of NY



New York Weather: CBS2’s 12/25 Nightly Forecast At 11PMJohn Elliott has the Tri-State Area’s latest forecast on CBS2 News At 11. 4 hours ago

Citymeals On Wheels Celebrates 40th AnniversaryThe nonprofit has delivered 65 million meals to people in need over the last four decades. 4 hours ago

Sources: Adult Son Shot Parents At Long Island Home On Christmas MorningNeighbors in the quiet, affluent community of Hewlett Harbor were in disbelief over the double shooting Christmas morning. CBS2’s Kiran Dhillon reports. 4 hours ago

FDNY: EMS Crews Calling Out Sick As Emergency Calls RiseThe department said it’s reaching out to private ambulance services and hospitals for help. 4 hours ago

More Than 100 Flights Expected To Be Canceled At Local Airports SundayMore than 400 flights, including dozens out of LaGuardia, Kennedy and Newark airports, are expected to be canceled nationwide. CBS2’s Thalia Perez reports. 5 hours ago

New York Weather: CBS2’s 12/25 Saturday Evening UpdateJohn Elliott has the Tri-State Area’s latest forecast on CBS2 News at 6. 8 hours ago

Upper West Side Diner Offers Free Christmas Meals For People In NeedThose in need got a traditional Christmas dinner of turkey, sweet potatoes and the diner’s special stuffing. 8 hours ago

Dancer Inspires Students Through Perseverance After Cancer DiagnosisA bright, young dancer is fighting her way back to health after a devastating cancer diagnosis. Now, she’s inspiring young students with her optimism and talent. CBS2’s Jessica Layton reports. 9 hours ago READ Also As Ghislaine Maxwell’s Trial Begins, Epstein’s Shadow Looms Large

NYPD: Video Shows Suspect Drove Onto Median Near Barclays Center Before Officer Opened FireThe incident from October remains under investigation. 9 hours ago

Search For Suspect In Double Shooting At Long Island HomeSources said police answered a call about some kind of disturbance on Seawane Drive. 9 hours ago

St. Patrick’s Cathedral At Full Capacity For Christmas Day MassThe faithful flocked to St. Patrick’s Cathedral after missing out on in-person Christmas services last year. CBS2’s Christina Fan reports. 9 hours ago

New Yorkers Wait In Rain For Christmas Day COVID TestsPresident Biden announced plans to buy and distribute 500 million at-home tests starting in January, but potential challenges still lie ahead. CBS2’s Leah Mishkin reports. 10 hours ago

Dyker Heights Christmas Lights Shine BrightChopper 2 checked them out on Christmas Eve. The impressively decked out neighborhood never fails to delight. 17 hours ago

Flight Cancellations Continue On Christmas DayTroubles for holiday travelers extended into Christmas Day. According to FlightAware.com, more than 850 domestic flights were canceled Saturday. 17 hours ago

New York Weather: 12/25 Christmas Day Weather HeadlinesCBS2’s John Elliott has a look at the forecast. 18 hours ago

In-Person Christmas Celebrations Held At St. Patrick’s CathedralDespite the threat of Omicron variant, Midnight Mass was back on this year at full capacity at St. Patrick’s Cathedral. Parishioners donning masks were packed closely together to celebrate the birth of Jesus Christ. CBS2’s Christina Fan reports. 18 hours ago

N.Y. Nurses Association Blasts New CDC Isolation GuidanceThe New York State Nurses Association is reacting to the CDC’s new guidance, reducing the isolation period for healthcare workers. Its statement includes “this guidance is inconsistent with proven science, vague and doesn’t provide definitions or explain standards at a time when decision-making for healthcare systems is critical.” 18 hours ago READ Also Jumane Williams looking to run for governor of New York

Exclusive: Teen Describes Moments He And Sister Climbed Out 4th Floor Window To Escape FireAs Giovanny Domena grapples with loss, he’s thankful to be alive and feels fortunate to have his sister and mother, who is in critical condition. CBS2’s Cory James reports. 1 day ago

New York Weather: CBS2’s 12/24 Nightly Forecast At 11PMJohn Elliott has the Tri-State Area’s latest forecast on CBS2 News At 11. 1 day ago

NORAD Santa Tracker 11PM UpdateSanta is making stops in Niagara Falls, Canada. Track Santa all night long on CBSNewYork.com. 1 day ago

Midnight Mass Goes As Planned At St. Patrick’s CathedralLast year, the mass was held virtually because of the pandemic. This year, it’s at full capacity. CBS2’s Kiran Dhillon reports. 1 day ago

Gov. Hochul Loosens Quarantine Guidelines For Essential WorkersThe virus set another single-day record Friday in New York State. CBS2’s Carolyn Gusoff reports. 1 day ago

New York Weather: CBS2’s 12/24 Friday 9PM UpdateJohn Elliott has the Tri-State Area’s latest forecast on CBS2 News At 9. 1 day ago

Bunk Beds By New Jersey-Based Angel Line Recalled After Toddler’s DeathNearly 40,000 bunk beds are being recalled due to potential entrapment and strangulation hazards. 1 day ago

#EMS #Crews #Calling #Sick #Emergency #Calls #Rise #Breaking #News #Sports #Weather #Traffic