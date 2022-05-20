EMT shot on the job leaves Richmond University Medical Center; Suspect hit with multiple charges

EMT shot on the job leaves Richmond University Medical Heart; Suspect hit with multiple charges



NEW YORK — An EMT shot Wednesday night time whereas transporting a affected person to a Staten Island hospital was, himself, launched Thursday from that very hospital.

The person who allegedly opened fireplace on him was his affected person.

As CBS2’s Alice Gainer reported, that EMT works for Richmond University Medical Heart and was already on his approach there when police say the man in the ambulance pulled out a gun and shot him in the shoulder.

A retired NYPD detective occurred to be proper the place all of it went down. He heard the shot, noticed the suspect run, and tackled him to the floor.

There was thunderous applause and cheers as EMT Richard McMahon was launched from the hospital.

The 25-year-old and his accomplice responded to Forest Avenue in the West Brighton part of the borough on Wednesday at round 7:30 p.m. to select up somebody believed to be drunk and disorderly from the Funkey Monkey Lounge.

New surveillance video exhibits them pull as much as the aspect road in the again. They method a person on the sidewalk and converse to him for a time. The EMTs then assist the man stroll towards the ambulance. They then take off and head to the hospital.

Not lengthy after, police say the man, recognized as 37-year-old Thomas McCauley, pulled out a .38-caliber revolver, shot McMahon in the shoulder, and fled.

“I noticed a feminine EMT employee yelling, ‘He shot my accomplice! He shot my accomplice!'” Joseph Perrone mentioned.

Perrone, a lieutenant with the Division of Sanitation Environmental Police, was off responsibility at the time and getting meals with his household.

He mentioned he noticed one other man, a retired NYPD detective, sort out McCauley.

“We put the gentleman on the flooring and detained him,” Perrone mentioned. “I moved the gun additional sufficient away the place if this gentleman obtained away he would haven’t any entry to the weapon.”

Perrone recognized the man on the surveillance video as McCauley and mentioned the gun was in a black bag.

“He was out of it, fully out of it. You might inform he wasn’t actually coherent, mumbling,” Perrone mentioned.

What are the possibilities two individuals with legislation enforcement coaching would occur to be in the space at the identical time? Perrone says on Staten Island the chances are high fairly good.

“If one thing’s gonna occur, there’s gonna be a fireman, a cop, a sanitation employee, they’re gonna be proper there in all probability, so it was lucky it labored out,” Perrone mentioned.

Final night time, DSNY EPU Lt. Joseph Perrone was residence with his daughters when he heard a scream. He ran to assist, wrestling a… Posted by New York Metropolis Division of Sanitation on Thursday, Could 19, 2022

McMahon’s mom posted about her son’s capturing on Fb.

“How does my son get SHOT doing his job making an attempt to assist individuals? He has the largest coronary heart and compassion for his job and sufferers!! The worst telephone name a Mother might get,” Kathy McMahon wrote.

She went on to thank the staff at RUMC.

The hospital mentioned, fortunately, Richard McMahon’s wound was superficial and less critical.

McCauley was charged with assault on an EMT and legal possession of a weapon.

McMahon informed CBS2’s Nick Caloway that he is in numerous ache however glad to be residence.

“I obtained shot in the again of the shoulder blade,” he mentioned.

After one shot was fired, McMahon mentioned it did not take him lengthy to combat again.

“I rise up. I am going after the gun. I take the gun off the man,” he mentioned. “I feel the suspect … tried to get out of the ambulanc, and that is when the retired detective and the sanitation [worker] apprehended him and held him down as my accomplice rendered support to me.”

McMahon mentioned the bullet did not hit something main. He’ll be doing bodily remedy and taking a while off earlier than going again to work saving lives himself.

