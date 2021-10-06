End of a ‘Gilded Age’: China is bringing trade to the heels
Chinese tech companies are grappling with regulation. Nervous creditors are hoping for a bailout for China’s biggest developer. An increasing number of officers are going to jail. An entire industry is shutting down.
For Chinese leader Xi Jinping, this is all part of the plan.
Under Mr. Xi, China is limiting how business works and the power of the authorities. In times to come, but increasingly in execution, policies are driven by a desire for state control and self-reliance, as well as concerns about debt, inequality, and influence by foreign countries, including the United States.
Buoyed by rising nationalism and his success with COVID-19, Mr. Xi is remaking China’s business world in his own image. Above all, it means control. Where officials once had the green light to grow at any cost, now officials want to decide which industries flourish, which crumble and how it happens. And these changes offer a glimpse into Mr. Xi’s approach to managing the economy, ahead of a political meeting that is expected to bolster his plans for an unprecedented third term.
The goal is to fix structural problems such as excess debt and inequality and generate more balanced growth. Taken together, the measures mark the end of a gilded era for private business that made China a manufacturing powerhouse and a nexus of innovation. Economists caution that authoritarian governments have a shaky record with this type of change, although they acknowledge that few have put such resources and planning into effort.
In one week alone last month, creditors expressed concern about the fate of China’s biggest developer, Evergrande, with officials saying no words about the bailout; The central bank announced that all transactions involving unapproved cryptocurrencies would be illegal; And officials detained the top two executives of HNA Group, an indebted logistics and transportation conglomerate, and the chairman of Quicho Mutai Group, a high-end liquor company, sentenced to life in prison for taking bribes.
At China’s annual World Internet Conference last week, an official indicated that efforts to rein in the internet giant are not over, while warning against a “disordered expansion of capital”. Once a showcase of the might of China’s entrepreneurs, this year’s conference has become a platform to pledge allegiance to the state’s efforts to spread wealth.
Smartphone maker Xiaomi’s founder Lei Jun said that big Internet companies should help smaller companies. Alibaba’s chief executive, Daniel Zhang, lauded his firm’s new $15.5 billion plan to help small business and underdeveloped sectors, saying, “If you teach a man to fish you feed him a lifetime.”
“The definition of what development means in China is changing,” said Yuen Yuen Aung, a professor of political science at the University of Michigan. “In previous decades, the model was straightforward: it was he who prioritized the pace of development over all other respects.”
“By now it is clear that Mr. Xi wants to end the Gilded Age and move towards the Chinese version of the Progressive Era, in which development is more equitable and less corrupt,” he said.
The tremors have been felt in the economy of China, the world’s second largest economy. Analysts argue that some measures, such as reducing debt and curbing anti-competitive behavior among Internet platforms, have long been necessary. But he worries the new policies could hurt competitiveness and favor the inefficient, monopoly-dominated state sector that Beijing has long been shielding from reform.
Natasha Kasam, director of the Lowy Institute, an Australian think tank, said private sector mobility could suffer. He likened the change to Mr. Xi’s anti-corruption campaign at the start of his term nine years ago, which largely curbed corruption but also consolidated power.
“During the anti-corruption campaign, no one knew who could be targeted next,” Ms Kasam said. “What led to this was inertia. Officials were too afraid to make decisions when they were wrong; you would see a similar chilling effect on the private sector.”
For many businesses, the guidelines were once clear: Pay lip service to the government, make money and, if possible, go global, with foreign listings and acquisitions. While China’s billionaires always felt insecure – the list of the country’s richest men is often mocked as a target list – they also had warm relations with officials who were allowed to break rules and influence policy. Used to give
Success is no longer a guarantee of safety. Big names are being killed, and there is little sign that Mr. Xi and the regulators he has empowered are intimidated by the carnage. Since February, investors have lost more than $1 trillion from the market cap of China’s biggest listed tech firms.
With the potential to provoke social unrest, the knock-on effect is also affecting ordinary Chinese people. Officials have issued instructions to local governments and companies to look into budding protests related to the troubled property sector. Evergrande’s crisis has sparked anger among unpaid suppliers, home buyers who bought apartments years ago and employees, some of whom have demonstrated in their offices.
Beijing is trying to give a warning that no firm is big enough to fail. Mr. Xi’s corruption campaign and an ensuing push to curb excess borrowing have already made a big difference, said Dini McMahon, an analyst at Trivium, an advisory focused on China.
Understand China’s new economy
an economic restructuring. China is taking new measures to limit how trade works and the power of officials. Driven by state control and a desire for self-reliance, these changes marked the end of a gilded era for private business that made the country a manufacturing powerhouse and the nexus of innovation.
“These days, the behavior of financial sector executives is more conservative,” he said. “It’s not about seeing what you can do anymore, but trying to follow the spirit of what Beijing wants.”
It appears that Mr. Xi is imposing the same discipline on the technical sector. Last year, regulators scrapped the blockbuster listing of Alibaba’s sister company Ant Financial. When Didi Chuxing — the ride-hailing company that bought Uber in China — went ahead with an initial public offering in the United States despite reservations from Chinese regulators, its software was pulled from the App Store in China.
Tech firms are also learning to give up control. Most companies now have Communist Party cells, which can direct decision-making. Investment firms run by China’s cyberspace regulator have picked up small stakes in TikTok’s parent company, ByteDance, and social-media firm Weibo over the past two years.
New signs that companies should focus on “general prosperity” — a government initiative to bridge the wealth gap — have led a parade of giving from tech giants and their leaders. Tencent and Alibaba, two of China’s most prominent Internet firms, have both pledged multi-billion dollars to train small businesses and help revitalize villages.
As becoming a star becomes riskier, some of China’s leading entrepreneurial talent has shied away from the limelight. Following the death of two employees, Colin Huang, the 41-year-old founder of Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform, stepped down in March to make way for a new generation. In May, the 38-year-old founder of ByteDance said he would step down as chief executive.
All technology is no longer the same in Beijing’s eyes.
Companies focused on the consumer Internet have lost the security they once enjoyed. Instead, the government is focusing on a push for national self-sufficiency, counting big bets on bleeding-edge technology, partly in response to United States policies that cut off access to key components such as microchips. Is. The authorities have heavily subsidized manufacturers of semiconductors, commercial aircraft, electric cars and other products.
Huawei, a government-linked maker of critical telecommunications infrastructure equipment, has mostly brushed off the action. After its founder’s daughter, Meng Wanzhou, was released from detention in Canada late last month, state media trumpeted her return to China. Although Ms Meng is a picture of inherited privilege in an unequal society – she is known for wearing luxury brands and spent her detention in a Vancouver mansion – her homecoming was portrayed as a national triumph.
“It was a clear reminder that they are not like you. There are hierarchies in Chinese society, and that is treated differently,” Ms. Kasam said. He added that Huawei had long had a special status as a favorite of the government.
“Still, a part of me wonders how long. I would have said the same thing about Jack Ma a long time ago,” she said, referring to the Alibaba founder.
alexandra stevenson Contributed reporting. Amy Chang Dog Contributed to research.
#Gilded #Age #China #bringing #trade #heels
Leave a Comment
You must be logged in to post a comment.