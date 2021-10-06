End of a ‘Gilded Age’: China is bringing trade to the heels

Chinese tech companies are grappling with regulation. Nervous creditors are hoping for a bailout for China’s biggest developer. An increasing number of officers are going to jail. An entire industry is shutting down.

For Chinese leader Xi Jinping, this is all part of the plan.

Under Mr. Xi, China is limiting how business works and the power of the authorities. In times to come, but increasingly in execution, policies are driven by a desire for state control and self-reliance, as well as concerns about debt, inequality, and influence by foreign countries, including the United States.

Buoyed by rising nationalism and his success with COVID-19, Mr. Xi is remaking China’s business world in his own image. Above all, it means control. Where officials once had the green light to grow at any cost, now officials want to decide which industries flourish, which crumble and how it happens. And these changes offer a glimpse into Mr. Xi’s approach to managing the economy, ahead of a political meeting that is expected to bolster his plans for an unprecedented third term.