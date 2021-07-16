End of Denver Broncos Ownership Dispute Could Lead to Team’s Sale

The Denver Broncos ownership feud came close to a resolution – and a potential sale of the club – on Monday when a judge in Arapahoe County, Colo., Dismissed a lawsuit that challenged the will from former owner Pat Bowlen, who passed away in 2019.

The complaint had been brought by two of Bowlen’s adult daughters and was at the center of a fight for control of the team between her seven children and the team leaders. The standoff dates back to 2014, when Bowlen, with Alzheimer’s disease, ceded control of the team to a trust and set the terms of the succession: three directors of the trust, led by the CEO Bronco’s Joe Ellis would pick the next principal owner from Bowlen’s heirs or sell the team.

At least two of Bowlen’s children have expressed interest in running the club. Beth Bowlen Wallace, the second eldest of Bowlen’s children from her first marriage, worked on the team for several years until her post was eliminated in 2015. Bowlen Wallace, 50, told The New York Times in 2018 that she thought she was qualified and ready. to take control.

The trust, however, suggested it was supporting Brittany Bowlen, 31, one of five children from Pat Bowlen’s second marriage who is now a cadre with the team.