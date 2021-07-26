Ending Bitter 3-Month Standoff, Samoa’s Leader Concedes Election Defeat
A three-month constitutional crisis that had rocked the Pacific island nation of Samoa ended on Monday as its longtime leader finally conceded an electoral defeat, giving way to the first female prime minister in a 56-year history from the country.
The new leader, Fiame Naomi Mata’afa, is expected to take office on Tuesday. The critical breakthrough in Samoa’s political stalemate came four days earlier, when the Court of Appeals ruled that an impromptu swearing-in ceremony Ms Fiame’s party held in May after being kicked out of parliament was constitutional.
“QUICK here is the government,” outgoing Prime Minister Tuilaepa Sa’ilele Malielegaoi said of Ms Fiame’s party after promising supporters on Monday that it would lead a dignified opposition. “We will be present at every sitting of Parliament, so that we can fulfill the duties that we have been called to do by our constituencies.”
Mr. Malielegaoi, 76, who has ruled the country for 22 years, has fought hard to keep his post since the April 9 elections ended in deadlock. After a last indecisive lawmaker decided to back Ms Fiame, giving his party a slim parliamentary majority, Mr Malielegaoi refused to accept his loss, saying he had been ‘appointed by God’ to lead the country.
In the months of political back-and-forth after the election, both parties said a coup had taken place, dividing families and prompting dozens of court challenges.
After the judiciary delivered a string of victories to Ms Fiame, the country’s head of state – who usually holds a ceremonial post – fled to a remote village rather than presiding over her swearing-in ceremony . Ms. Fiame’s party held its own ceremony in a tent near Parliament.
Samoa, a normally peaceful nation without an army of its own, has rarely experienced political volatility, albeit at the cost of being a virtual one-party state. Ms Fiame, 64, a former deputy to Mr Malielegaoi, was a well-established political figure in her own right before forming her own party last year.
“We have never seen this kind of divide before in our country,” said Lagipoiva Cherelle Jackson, scholar and journalist based in Samoa. “I have never experienced this in my entire life. The lines have been crossed. It sounds a lot like what happened in the United States with Trump.
Yet even after months of political intrigue, analysts called the court ruling on Friday a victory for the rule of law.
“This situation has put the Constitution of Samoa, its political system and in particular the judiciary to the test,” said Kerryn Baker, an expert on the region at the Australian National University. “I think the Samoans will appreciate the fact that their systems are strong and that they can withstand these kinds of challenges.”
Ms Fiame, dressed in cardinal red during her first public appearance after the ruling, acknowledged the difficulty of the previous months.
“It’s a new day,” she said. “I offer my deepest gratitude to you, the people of Samoa, and in particular recognize the dignity with which you have waited with patience and tolerance, peacefully and respectfully, for the conclusion of the judicial process. “
