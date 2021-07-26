Ending Bitter 3-Month Standoff, Samoa’s Leader Concedes Election Defeat

A three-month constitutional crisis that had rocked the Pacific island nation of Samoa ended on Monday as its longtime leader finally conceded an electoral defeat, giving way to the first female prime minister in a 56-year history from the country.

The new leader, Fiame Naomi Mata’afa, is expected to take office on Tuesday. The critical breakthrough in Samoa’s political stalemate came four days earlier, when the Court of Appeals ruled that an impromptu swearing-in ceremony Ms Fiame’s party held in May after being kicked out of parliament was constitutional.

“QUICK here is the government,” outgoing Prime Minister Tuilaepa Sa’ilele Malielegaoi said of Ms Fiame’s party after promising supporters on Monday that it would lead a dignified opposition. “We will be present at every sitting of Parliament, so that we can fulfill the duties that we have been called to do by our constituencies.”

Mr. Malielegaoi, 76, who has ruled the country for 22 years, has fought hard to keep his post since the April 9 elections ended in deadlock. After a last indecisive lawmaker decided to back Ms Fiame, giving his party a slim parliamentary majority, Mr Malielegaoi refused to accept his loss, saying he had been ‘appointed by God’ to lead the country.