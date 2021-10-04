Energy Crisis India: Energy Crisis: India may have to face power crisis for next six months

Highlights About 70% of the electricity reaching your home in India comes from coal.

Energy Minister Raj Kumar Singh has warned that problems related to coal supply and power supply could arise in the country in the next six months.

According to figures released by the power ministry on Monday, there is a gap of 4 GW between power demand and power supply.

New Delhi

Electricity Crisis: Late coal shortages at thermal power projects in China have recently affected power supply and cut off power to people’s homes. A similar crisis could occur in India during the upcoming festive season. About 70% of the electricity reaching your home in India comes from coal.

Heavy rains this year have flooded the country’s coal mines and the country’s largest coal mining company, Coal India Limited, has not been able to extract coal as required. In fact, Coal India Limited is capable of producing almost half of the coal requirement of thermal power projects in the country.

Read also: The government has extended the scope of treatment under Ayushman Bharat Yojana, now you will also get benefits in the treatment of these diseases

The ever-increasing crisis of coal

With this, the festive season is about to begin and coal miners are expected to go on leave. In addition, India imports large quantities of coal from Australia, but more than two million of them have been stuck in Chinese ports for months, and are not expected to be released soon.

Demand for electricity will increase

The country’s electricity demand is expected to increase in the coming days. In addition, the coal crisis has also increased the likelihood of power plant shutdowns. On average, coal-fired power plants have a four-day coal balance, and more than half of the power plants have already signaled a power crisis.

Six months problem

Energy Minister Raj Kumar Singh has warned that problems related to coal supply and power supply could arise in the country in the next six months. The power shortage in the country has already started. The gap between existing power supply and peak demand is widening. According to figures released by the power ministry on Monday, there is a gap of 4 GW between power demand and power supply.

Power plant condition

Coal-fired power projects have an average reserve balance of 4 days. This is the worst figure in many years. If we talk about August, the power plant had an average coal balance of 13 days. More than half of the country’s thermal power plants have warned of a power crisis.

Read also: Vivek Gupta quits as finance manager, becomes billionaire by delivering meat and fish from house to house