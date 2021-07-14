Energy Department Targets Vastly Cheaper Batteries to Clean Up the Grid

WASHINGTON – The Department of Energy on Wednesday announced a new effort to address one of the most difficult technical challenges President Biden faces for a power grid dominated by solar and wind power, namely what to do when the sun stops shining and the wind stops blowing.

The government is looking for a promising but uncertain solution: an inexpensive way to store electricity produced by the sun or wind for hours, days, or even weeks at a time, keeping it for when it is most needed. necessary. It goes way beyond what today’s batteries can do. While dozens of companies are working on different ideas for what’s called “long-term energy storage,” most are still too expensive to be useful.

As part of its initiative, the Ministry of Energy wants to reduce the cost of long-term storage to 90% below the cost of current lithium-ion batteries by 2030. The agency will ask experts from its national laboratories to focus on improving these technologies while seeking funding from Congress for early demonstration projects.

The announcement is part of the agency’s Energy Earthshots initiative, which aims to accelerate the deployment of emerging technologies to combat climate change. The program is recognition that the United States has yet to fully develop all of the technologies it needs to achieve Mr. Biden’s goal of reducing the country’s global warming emissions to zero. by 2050.