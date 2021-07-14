Energy Department Targets Vastly Cheaper Batteries to Clean Up the Grid
WASHINGTON – The Department of Energy on Wednesday announced a new effort to address one of the most difficult technical challenges President Biden faces for a power grid dominated by solar and wind power, namely what to do when the sun stops shining and the wind stops blowing.
The government is looking for a promising but uncertain solution: an inexpensive way to store electricity produced by the sun or wind for hours, days, or even weeks at a time, keeping it for when it is most needed. necessary. It goes way beyond what today’s batteries can do. While dozens of companies are working on different ideas for what’s called “long-term energy storage,” most are still too expensive to be useful.
As part of its initiative, the Ministry of Energy wants to reduce the cost of long-term storage to 90% below the cost of current lithium-ion batteries by 2030. The agency will ask experts from its national laboratories to focus on improving these technologies while seeking funding from Congress for early demonstration projects.
The announcement is part of the agency’s Energy Earthshots initiative, which aims to accelerate the deployment of emerging technologies to combat climate change. The program is recognition that the United States has yet to fully develop all of the technologies it needs to achieve Mr. Biden’s goal of reducing the country’s global warming emissions to zero. by 2050.
“If we are to achieve net zero emissions, we must not only deploy solutions that have already proven themselves, such as wind and solar power,” said Jennifer Granholm, Secretary of Energy, in an interview earlier this year. “We also need to figure out how to use clean energy technologies that have been demonstrated in the lab and bring them to scale around the world. There is a real sense of urgency about this.
Last month, Ms Granholm announced a target to reduce the cost of clean hydrogen fuels by 80%, which could help reduce emissions from factories, trucks or the power grid. Both programs are modeled after the Obama-era Sunshot initiative, which helped lower the cost of solar power during the 2010s and brought technology into the mainstream.
Mr Biden is counting on increasingly cheap solar and wind power to meet his goal of ensuring that the United States gets 100% of its electricity from power plants that do not emit carbon dioxide. ‘by 2035. The White House is currently trying to persuade Congress to pass a clean electricity standard that would force utilities nationwide to meet that goal.
The electricity sector is responsible for a quarter of greenhouse gas emissions in the United States, with about 60% of electricity still generated by the combustion of fossil fuels, mainly natural gas and coal. The Biden administration sees reducing electricity emissions a central part of its climate plans, as it also tries to convince Americans to buy more electric cars and heat pumps that will plug into the grid.
But cleaning up the electricity sector will require more than new laws, experts said. It also poses major technological challenges.
Several recent studies have shown that utilities could likely achieve 80% clean electricity using today’s technology, mainly by installing many more wind turbines and solar panels and relying on hydroelectric dams and existing nuclear reactors.
But cleaning up that last 20 percent of emissions could prove trickier. One obstacle: wind and solar farms only produce electricity when the weather conditions are favorable. This means that utilities today still depend on gas or coal-fired power plants for backup.
Many utilities are now installing large sets of lithium-ion batteries, similar to those used in electric cars, to help smooth out fluctuations in supply. But these batteries typically store electricity for only four to six hours at a time, which is insufficient to handle the larger seasonal fluctuations in wind and solar power. Some parts of the country can spend days or weeks with little wind.
There are plausible solutions, but many still have drawbacks. Network operators could build massive new transmission lines across the country, assuming there is usually wind somewhere. But some communities opposed new power lines.
Utilities can also use excess wind and solar power to produce hydrogen, which can then be cleanly burned for electricity when needed. This fall, the New York Power Authority will test this type of “green” hydrogen as a replacement for some of the gas it typically burns at a facility on Long Island. But, for now, it’s still more expensive than burning fossil fuels like natural gas.
Another possibility is the development of new types of carbonless power plants that can operate at all hours, such as advanced nuclear reactors, geothermal power plants or gas plants capable of capturing and burying their emissions underground. But many of these technologies are still in their infancy.
Long-term storage offers another potentially useful option. Dozens of companies are experimenting with various devices that could store electricity for long periods of time.
Some utilities are building pumped storage hydroelectric facilities, an older technology that uses electricity when abundant to pump water upstream, freeing the water to run a turbine for electricity in the event of need. The Los Angeles Department of Water and Electricity is exploring ways to inject compressed air or hydrogen into underground salt caves, which can later be used to generate electricity.
Other companies are working on new battery chemistries. Form Energy, a startup backed by Bill Gates, recently announced that it will partner with a Minnesota utility on a pilot project to build an aqueous-air battery that could provide continuous power for 150 hours.
Yet energy researchers say these long-term storage technologies have to become considerably cheaper to be viable, in part because they would rarely work. A recent study in Nature Energy estimated that capacity costs may have to fall below $ 50 per kilowatt hour – about a third of the cost of grid-wide lithium-ion batteries today – before services long-term storage is not beginning to be used widely. And such storage may need to cost as little as $ 1 to $ 10 per kilowatt hour before it becomes a mainstream solution.
“These cost targets will not be easy to achieve, although they are in line with what many developers are aiming for,” said Nestor Sepulveda, who led the study as a researcher at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology. “A big hurdle at the moment is that there is no policy requirement for utilities to build long-term storage. It is easier and cheaper to simply burn natural gas.
Ultimately, it may be years before utilities have a clear idea of which technologies work best to balance large amounts of wind and solar power. Princeton University expert Jesse Jenkins said long-term storage could play a valuable role if it gets cheap. But in his research, he found that utilities would likely have to rely on a mix of different solutions for a clean grid, potentially including hydrogen or advanced emission-free power plants that can run around the clock.
“There is a lot of emphasis on energy storage as the holy grail answer for wind and solar intermittency,” Dr. Jenkins said. “And we’ve found that it can be a solution, but it’s one of many. So we need to make as many bets as possible today on new technology, so that when we really need it in a decade or two, it’s good to go.
