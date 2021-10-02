Bucharest, Romania — Romania has a long record of defying a history of devastation, so it certainly won’t allow the pandemic to derail the Jorge Enescu International Festival, dedicated to its prominent musical native son, ended on Sunday. At stake was not only the 25th edition of this country’s biggest cultural event, but also the renewal of a global artistic exchange that this still marginalized part of Europe considers essential to its development.

Stubbornly less appreciated elsewhere, Annescu (1881–1955), whose “Odip” runs at the Paris Opera until 14 October, continues to have a widespread presence here beyond the realm of music. His face is on a five-li note from Romania; The largest orchestra in Bucharest is the Jorge Enescu Philharmonic. A splendid Beaux-Arts palace along Calle Victoriai, which briefly served as his home, is now the Enescu Museum and the headquarters of the Romanian Musicians Association.

Credited with giving the Romanians a national voice, inspired by the country’s rich folk music, Enescu also had a completely cosmopolitan approach that adopted a number of stylistic changes. He embodied the ideal of the perfect musician in his roles as composer, virtuoso violinist and pianist, conductor, teacher and benevolent mentor to young artists. Yehudi Menuhin praised him as “the most extraordinary human being, the greatest composer and the most creative influence I have ever experienced”.