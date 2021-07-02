Entertainment

Enforcement Directorate (ED) summons actor Yami Gautam for connection with alleged irregularities under FEMA | ED summons Yami Gautam, asks him to appear in money laundering case by next week

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Yami Gautam has recently returned to Mumbai after getting married and her troubles started as soon as she returned to Mumbai. ED has summoned Yami Gautam. After this news, there has been a sensation in the corridors of Bollywood.

The ED has summoned actress Yami Gautam on Friday. The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has asked Yami to appear before them next week to record her statement in connection with the alleged irregularities under the FEMA (Foreign Exchange Management Act).

Let us tell you, Yami (Yami Gautam Wedding) has recently married ‘Uri’ director Aditya Dhar. This marriage took place on June 4 at his house in Himachal. The actress won a lot of applause for marrying in a very simple way.

Talking about the workfront, Yami Gautam will be seen in Abhishek Bachchan’s film ‘Dasvi’ in the coming times. Yami played the role of a constable Jyoti Deswal in the film. His first look from the film has also been revealed. Apart from this, she will also be seen in the film ‘Bhoot Police’ with Saif Ali Khan and Arjun Kapoor. She will also be seen in the film ‘A Thursday’.

