Enforcement Directorate seizes Rs 5,551 CR of Xiaomi India under FEMA law

Enforcement Directorate (ED) has taken major action against telecom firm Xiaomi India. The investigating agency has seized Rs 5551.27 crore of Xiaomi India Private Limited deposited in the bank accounts. The ED has taken this action against the company under the provision of Foreign Exchange Management Act, (FEMA) 1999. Xiaomi India is a wholly owned subsidiary of China’s Xiaomi Group.

In February this year, the ED had launched a probe into alleged illegal transactions carried out by Xiaomi Technology India Pvt Ltd. The probe agency said in a statement that the company started its operations in India in the year 2014 and started sending money from 2015. The company remitted foreign exchange equivalent to INR 5551.27 crores to three foreign entities, including a Xiaomi group unit, under the guise of royalty.

The statement issued by the ED said, “Such a huge amount in the name of royalty was sent on the orders of their Chinese parent group entities. The money was also sent to the other two US entities, which were not related to it, and this also benefited the Xiaomi Group. It has also been said that Xiaomi India buys completely made in India mobile handsets and other products from manufacturers in India, the company has not taken any service from these three foreign entities to whom the money was transferred.

ED also accused the company of giving wrong information

It said that by creating fake documents and showing transactions between the companies of this group, the company sent money abroad in the guise of royalty on a large scale. According to the officials of the investigating agency, this is a violation of Section 4 of FEMA. The ED has also accused the company of giving wrong information to banks while sending money abroad. Earlier this month, the ED summoned Xiaomi’s Global Vice President Manu Kumar Jain for questioning in a case related to the alleged violation of foreign exchange law by the company.