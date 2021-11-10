ENG vs NZ Dream11 Prediction Fantasy Tips ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Captain Vice Captain Probable Playing 11 Today England vs New Zealand T20 Semi-Final 1 Abu Dhabi Live Team News Updates

Eng Vs NZ Dream 11 Prediction, ICC T20 World Cup 2021: The Sheikh Zayed Stadium pitch behaves in a balanced manner. This means there will be almost equal opportunities for both the batsmen and bowlers in both the innings.

Here is the playing XI (probable) of England and New Zealand

The first semi-final of the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 is to be played between England and New Zealand at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi from 7:30 pm (Indian time). England and New Zealand teams will face each other for the first time in the tournament.

In a way, this match is being compared to the final of the ICC ODI World Cup 2019. Then even 102 overs fell short to decide who is the better of the two. Later, the winner was decided on the basis of the boundaries in the match.

It would not be wrong to say that the defeat of the 2019 final would have troubled the Kiwi team for a long time. In such a situation, they will be desperate to avenge their defeat in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

The Sheikh Zayed Stadium pitch behaves well. This means there will be almost equal opportunities for both the batsmen and bowlers in both the innings. Swing bowlers are expected to get some initial help on this pitch. Spinners can play an important role in the middle half. Since it is a night game, the result of the match can also be affected by dew.

The team batting after has a great record here. Teams batting later on this ground have a 60 percent success rate. In this match both the teams can go with these players.

England: James Vince, Jos Buttler (wk), David Malan, Jonny Bairstow, Eoin Morgan (c), Moeen Ali, Liam Livingstone, Chris Woakes, Chris Jordan, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood.

New Zealand: Martin Guptill, Daryl Mitchell, Kane Williamson (c), Devon Conway (wk), Glenn Phillips, Jimmy Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Adam Milne, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, Trent Boult.

Fantasy team builders can rely on these players from both teams. They can make Martin Guptill or Jos Buttler the captain. Moeen Ali or Kane Williamson can be made a part of his team as the vice-captain.

Suggested Playing XI No. 1: For England vs New Zealand Dream11 Team Captain- Jos Buttler (Wicketkeeper). Batsmen- Martin Guptill, Kane Williamson, Daryl Mitchell, David Malan. All-rounders- Moeen Ali (Vice Captain), Jimmy Neesham, Liam Livingstone. Bowlers- Trent Boult, Adil Rashid, Ish Sodhi.

Suggested Playing XI No. 2: For England vs New Zealand Dream11 Team Captain- Martin Guptill. Wicketkeeper- Jos Buttler/Devon Conway. Batsmen- Kane Williamson (Vice Captain), Jonny Bairstow, James Vince. All-rounders- Moeen Ali, Jimmy Neesham. Bowlers- Trent Boult, Chris Jordan, Chris Woakes.