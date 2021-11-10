ENG vs NZ Live Score Semifinal 1 ICC T20 World Cup 2021

ENG vs NZ LIVE Match Score, T20 World Cup 2021: A total of 21 International T20 matches have been played between England and New Zealand so far. Out of which England has won 13 times and Kiwi team has won only 7 times.

England vs New Zealand Semifinal 1 T20 World Cup 2021: The first semi-final of the T20 World Cup 2021 between England and New Zealand will be played at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi today. In this match, the Kiwi team led by Kane Williamson will go down to repay the old account from the British.

Let us tell you that in the semi-final of the 2016 T20 World Cup, England defeated New Zealand by 7 wickets. Apart from this, England became the world champion by defeating New Zealand in the final of the 2019 ODI World Cup.

In this context, today Williamson Brigade will be eyeing to take one more step towards winning the ICC T20 World Cup title for the first time and leveling the old accounts.

Whoever wins today will face the winner of the second semi-final between Pakistan and Australia on November 14. This match will be the grand finale of this tournament.

England ahead in head to head record?

