ENG vs NZ Semi Final T20 World Cup 2021 Live streaming When, where and how to watch England vs New Zealand Online Live Match

Where and how to watch live streaming of the match?

England vs New Zealand Semifinal T20 World Cup 2021: The T20 World Cup 2021 has reached its knockout stage. Today the first semi-final will be played between England and New Zealand. While England has won the T20 World Cup title once, New Zealand will be eyeing to capture the first T20 World Cup title.

Both the teams have performed brilliantly in their Super-12 round matches. England had topped Group-1 by winning 4 out of 5 matches. On the other hand, New Zealand also made it to the semi-finals by winning 4 out of 5 matches, finishing second from Group 2.

The first semi-final between England and New Zealand will start at 7.30 pm IST today evening. The toss of this match will be held at 7 pm. The match will be played at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

ENG vs NZ Dream11 T20 World Cup 2021 Semifinal 1: Know here the updates related to playing 11

The knockout matches of the ongoing T20 World Cup will be telecast on different channels of the Star Sports network in different languages. For Hindi and English, you can watch the live broadcast on Star Sports 3 and Star Sports 1 respectively. At the same time, these matches can also be seen on Star Sports 1 HD and Star Sports 3 HD.

Apart from this, you can watch the live streaming of these matches on Hotstar and also stay connected with Jansatta.com for other live updates.