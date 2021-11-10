eng-vs-nz-semifinal-aakash-chopra-video-will-kane-williamson-take-revenge-from-eoin-morgan-head-to-head-record-england-and-new-zealand-world-cup – ‘Do lions ever break their sleep because of rats snoring,’ said former Indian cricketer before semi-final match

Will New Zealand be able to avenge 2016 and 2019?

Former India cricketer and commentator Aakash Chopra has shared a video ahead of the first semi-final match between England and New Zealand. Many funny gifs have also been used in this video.

The teams of England and New Zealand are face to face in the first semi-final of T20 World Cup 2021. Talking about New Zealand, this team has often created challenges for India, but England’s team has always been difficult for this team. Whether it is the semi-finals of the 2016 T20 World Cup or the 2019 ODI World Cup final.

On both occasions, New Zealand have lost to England in the knockout matches of the ICC event. Regarding this, former India cricketer Aakash Chopra shared a video on his Instagram page. In this video he says that this war is for revenge.

Apart from this, some GIFs have also been used in this video which have different dialogues. One of these dialogues is that the snoring of a mouse does not disturb the sleep of a lion. The caption in this video is, Will Morgan’s sleep break or Ken will take revenge?

Significantly, both England and New Zealand have reached the semi-finals after a brilliant game in the Super-12 round. England had topped Group-1 by winning 4 out of 5 matches. On the other hand, New Zealand also made it to the semi-finals by winning 4 out of 5 matches, finishing second from Group 2.

What is a head to head record called?

A total of 21 International T20 matches have been played between England and New Zealand so far. Out of which England has won 13 times and Kiwi team has won only 7 times. While one match has been inconclusive. In the T20 World Cup, England has won 3 out of 5 times and New Zealand has won 2 times.

Kane Williamson-led Kiwi team will be eyeing to become the world champion of T20 cricket for the first time. Earlier, England’s team has won the T20 World Cup title in 2010.

Apart from this, New Zealand had to face defeat by 7 wickets at the hands of England in the semi-final of the 2016 T20 World Cup. At the same time, England became the champion by defeating New Zealand in the final of the 2019 ODI World Cup. Now it remains to be seen whether Kane Williams’s team will be able to take revenge or not.