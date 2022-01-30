ENG vs WI English Captain Moeen Ali hit 50 in 23 balls took 2 wickets Kieron Pollard Team Lost By 34 runs

West Indies vs England 4th T20I Match Scorecard: Moeen Ali took charge of England in the third and fourth T20I matches due to Eoin Morgan’s injury. He scored 63 runs in 28 balls with the help of one four and 7 sixes.

England beat West Indies by 34 runs in the fourth T20I of the 5-match series. With this win, they leveled the series 2-2. Caretaker captain Moeen Ali played an important role in England’s victory. He showed all-round play.

Moeen Ali first hit fifty in 23 balls and then took two wickets while batting. He was also adjudged player of the match. Due to Eoin Morgan’s injury, Moeen Ali took charge of England in the third and fourth T20Is.

Moeen Ali scored 63 runs in 28 balls with the help of one four and 7 sixes. With the help of his innings, England added 59 runs in the last three overs. He made a challenging score of 193 runs for 6 wickets in 20 overs.

West Indies team could only manage 159 runs for 5 wickets in 20 overs. For him, opener Kyle Myers scored the highest 40 runs in 23 balls, while Jason Holder scored 36 runs in 24 balls with the help of 2 fours and 3 sixes. The fifth and final match will be played in the early morning of 31 January 2022 (Indian time) in Bridgetown.

England scored quick runs in the last over. Moin hit four consecutive sixes in the 18th over against Holder (3 for 44). West Indies needed 61 runs from the last four overs but Chris Jordan (0-30) and Reece Topley (1 for 21) bowled well. However, Tymal Mills proved costly. He conceded 30 runs in 2 overs. Adil Rashid and Liam Livingstone also managed to take a wicket each.

Chasing the target, West Indies got off to a good start. He made a score of 56 runs in six overs. After this, in the eighth over, Moeen Ali sent Kyle Myers to the pavilion and gave England the first breakthrough. He also got second opener Brandon King caught by Philip Salt on the first ball of the 10th over.

West Indies lost 4 wickets for 97 runs in 13.3 overs. After this, Jason Holder and captain Kieron Pollard shared a 47-run partnership for the fifth wicket. Holder was dismissed for 36 runs in 24 balls. Darren Bravo came in his place. However, he and Pollard could not lead West Indies to victory. Pollard remained unbeaten on 18 off 16 balls.