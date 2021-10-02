Engineering Demand in Australia: Study Abroad: Want to do Engineering from Australia? So be sure to know the many benefits of this – engineering in Australia for Indian students

Thousands of students from India go abroad every year to study, a large number of whom are studying engineering in Australia. Australia ranks third in engineering and is the preferred study place for Indians in engineering. The number of applications from Indian students to universities in Australia has increased significantly in the last few years. This is due to world class education, culturally diverse environment and availability of postgraduate work opportunities for foreign students. Low fees are one of the main reasons for this. If you want to do BTech from here, you have to pay 15,000 to 33,000 dollars, while the tuition fee of MTech will be between 20,000 to 37,000. This is considered very low compared to other countries.

Multicultural Society

Australia is a country where students from many countries in Europe, Asia and Africa live and study together. While foreign students learn a lot about art and culture from the citizens of this country, they teach. As a result, Australia is now a multicultural society. However, incidents of racism against Indian students have tarnished the image of the country.

Part-time jobs and scholarships in Australia

Scholarships are offered in addition to the opportunity to work part-time with study in Australia. Here Indian students do part time jobs in which they earn well and they know the industry. Some scholarships are also given by the government. Australia also has university-specific scholarships for bachelor’s, master’s and PhD.

Get a good atmosphere

Australia is currently one of the top 10 happiest countries in the world. Australia has become a meeting place for different cultures. There are more than 260 languages ​​spoken and more than half of the people are immigrants. Food and festivals from around the world can be enjoyed in Australia. Here students get a good atmosphere.

Campus Life in Australia

Universities offer very attractive campuses to study here. Sophisticated buildings, research laboratories, conference centers and beautiful topography. That means everything is available to make the campus beautiful, charming and attractive. Many games, concerts, dances and other clubs take place there.

Work permit in Australia

Institutions in Australia offer a variety of courses. It also includes engineering, in which undergraduate and postgraduate students are entitled to work for two years after graduation. Research students get a work permit for three years while PhD students get a work permit for four years. The courses available are accredited under the Australian Qualifications Framework. These include high school programs, English language courses, vocational education and training and technical and further education courses, undergraduate and graduate programs.

Job opportunities in Australia

The universities here are counted among the top engineering universities in the world, so every year the top companies in the world come here for placement. Students who study here get jobs on a good package. In addition, the International Development Program represents more than 200 organizations across Australia and has partnerships in all 39 Australian universities. IDP is the co-owner of IELTS and has a network of more than 50 countries. IDP has offices in Sydney, Melbourne, Perth, Ade Daled and Brisbane to assist students during their stay in Australia.

