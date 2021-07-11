England and Italy Face Off in Extra Time at the Euro 2020 Finals
105+ 2 ‘
Tweet! Tweeeeet! That’s it for the first overtime.
We are halfway through a shootout, which would only be the second in the history of the Euro. The first, in 1976, gave birth to the Panenka.
105 + 1 ‘
An Italian handball offers a free kick to England in the last seconds … Shaw is done …
103 ‘
Almost in the first extra period, Italy almost steals him: Emerson whips a ball from the edge of the box and Bernardeschi – sailing through the air just in front of Pickford – does not collide with him.
What a relief for England there. You could watch this four times without realizing how… something went wrong (depending on your perspective) there.
99 ‘
92 ‘
Emerson’s bad foul on Henderson there, placing a pick for Bernardeschi.
On the sidelines, Locatelli slips, replacing Verratti.
91 ‘
Another change from Italy: Andrea Belotti from Turin replaces Insigne at the front. Fresh legs for running over a tired English backline.
This means that it is an entirely changed Italian attack: Belotti, Bernardeschi and Berardi for Immobile, Chiesa and Insigne.
FULL TIME
Kuipers hiss and shoulders drop to the ground. We are heading towards extra time, just like the two semi-finals.
From Rory to Wembley:
It is not easy to understand how England lost control of a game they had in their hands. For an hour, maybe a little more, Gareth Southgate would have been right to be quietly – he knows no other way – satisfied. Italy had the ball, but England not only led, but also controlled to a certain extent.
That it ebbs could be tactical: the throw of Roberto Mancini on Domenico Berardi for the ineffective Ciro Immobile. Perhaps it was physical: England had worn themselves out a bit in the first 20 minutes or so, and were now paying the price for their fire and fury.
But more than anything, it was moving: England fell a little too far, and Italy had a little too much room to play; a few flashes of goal were enough to rekindle hope in Mancini’s squad. Leonardo Bonucci’s equalizer was the reward; for a few minutes, until Federico Chiesa’s injury caused him to lose ground, he seemed to have a bit between his teeth.
England, from here, will fear penalties more than Italy. But England has the deeper resources in store to avoid them. The question may be when Southgate chooses to use them.
#England #Italy #Face #Extra #Time #Euro #Finals
Leave a Comment
You must be logged in to post a comment.