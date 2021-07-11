England and Italy Face Off in Extra Time at the Euro 2020 Finals

105+ 2 ‘

Tweet! Tweeeeet! That’s it for the first overtime.

We are halfway through a shootout, which would only be the second in the history of the Euro. The first, in 1976, gave birth to the Panenka.

105 + 1 ‘

An Italian handball offers a free kick to England in the last seconds … Shaw is done …

103 ‘

Almost in the first extra period, Italy almost steals him: Emerson whips a ball from the edge of the box and Bernardeschi – sailing through the air just in front of Pickford – does not collide with him.