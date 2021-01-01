England cricket fans say goodbye to Virat Kohli: Watch the video Chirio Cherio How England cricket fans sent Virat Kohli away; Virat Kohli out of James Anderson in Day 1 of the third Test; Cherio-Cherio … British fans say goodbye to Virat Kohli returning to pavilion, video goes viral

Veteran pacer James Anderson took three wickets before lunch on the first day of the third Test to put India in trouble for 46 for four. Anderson (3 for six) sent opener Lokesh Rahul (0), Cheteshwar Pujara (1) and skipper Virat Kohli (7) into the pavilion in the first hour of the match.

England fans were overjoyed when Anderson dismissed Virat Kohli. Some of the fans who were immersed in the celebration were seen saying ‘cherio’ (goodbye) to Virat and saying goodbye. The video of the moment has been shared on the Twitter account of the official fan group of the England cricket team ‘Burmese Army’. The video shows Kohli returning to the pavilion. This video got thousands of views in no time.



It is noteworthy that Anderson has dismissed Virat Kohli for the 7th time in a Test. He is the joint highest run-scorer with Australian spinner Nathan Lyon. Kohli is currently struggling with form. Anderson also gave him a gold fight in the first inning of the first match of the series.

IND vs ENG 3rd Test Day-1: 3 big wickets at Headingley, India in trouble, Stuart Broad says Virat Kohli’s bet was reversed

Another push before lunch

After losing three big wickets cheaply, openers Rohit Sharma (15 not out) and Ajinkya Rahane (18) kept the England bowlers away from success for 15 overs but pacer Oli Robinson (1 for 13) added to India’s lead. Trouble by knocking out the stay on the first ball of lunch. All of England’s bowlers, led by Anderson, bowled with accurate lines and lengths which made it difficult for the Indian batsmen to score.





There is a big weakness of Indian batsmen here

The dominance of the England bowlers in the morning session can be gauged from the fact that only five fours were hit in 25.5 overs before lunch. The Indian batsmen had to bear the brunt of the ball tampering and so far all four batsmen have been dismissed by wicketkeeper Jose Butler. Despite the cloudy skies, Indian captain Virat Kohli decided to bat after winning the toss. Anderson left no stone unturned to justify his decision.

