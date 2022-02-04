England Cricket Team Head Coach Chris Silverwood Leaves As Head Coach After Shameful Loss in Ashes Series

England Cricket Team Head Coach Chris Silverwood Leaves: Taking responsibility for England’s current poor form, head coach Chris Silverwood has left his post. Under his coaching, England has not won a single series in the last 8.

The head coach of the England cricket team, Chris Silverwood, took over the position on 7 October 2019 and left the post on 4 February 2022. He has taken this decision after the humiliating defeat in the Ashes 2021-22. According to the England Cricket Board, Silverwood has taken this decision himself and has expressed his desire to spend some time with his family.

If we talk about the record, then in the early days of Chris Silverwood’s coaching, England gave a very good performance. This team had won series against teams like South Africa, Sri Lanka, Australia, Pakistan and West Indies after the T20 World Cup. But in the last 8, 7 series were lost to England, in which there was also a draw.

Silverwood’s coaching overall record was better

If we talk about the overall record, then England won the ODI World Cup in 2019. After this, in October, assistant coach Chris Silverwood was made head coach in place of Trevor Bayliss. Under his coaching, England played 29 Tests out of which 10 were won and 13 were lost to the British. Apart from this, 10 out of 18 ODIs England won and lost 6 under his coaching. During this, England has also won 23 out of 39 T20 matches and lost 14.

Talking about England, Ashley Giles, the director of the men’s cricket team, also left his post 24 hours ago. All this is happening when only a few days later England have to play a Test series against the West Indies. It is being said that the coach of the Under-19 England team, Richard Dawson, can take charge of the senior team for the Test series against West Indies.

After his decision, Silverwood said, ‘It was an honor for me that I became the head coach of England. I am very proud to have worked with all the players and staff in England. I want to thank all of them for their hard work. Best wishes to all for moving ahead in the future.

Chris Silverwood has left his role as England Men’s Head Coach. We wish him all the best for the future. — England Cricket (@englandcricket) February 3, 2022

Responding to his decision, he said, ‘The last two years have been very difficult. But I enjoyed this time with my team. I really enjoyed working with Root and Morgan. I am leaving with good memories and will now spend some quality time with my family.

On this decision of Chris Silverwood, England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) CEO Tom Harrison said that, ‘Chris played his role well and under his coaching the team has won overseas series by going to South Africa and Sri Lanka. He deserves our thanks and lots of respect. Now going forward, Andrew Strauss will appoint a caretaker coach for the future including the West Indies series.

It is worth noting that in the recently concluded Ashes series, the England team did a shameful performance. Under the captaincy of Joe Root, England lost the trophy 4-0. At the same time, for the last few years, the world champion team is also struggling with the problem of injury. Where Ben Stokes went on the break, Jofra Archer has not been fit even today. Many star players including Mark Wood, Broad have been battling injury. At present, the limited overs captain Eoin Morgan is injured.