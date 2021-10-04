England eases international Covid travel restrictions
LONDON – England on Monday streamlined its coronavirus restrictions on international travel in and out of the country, citing the success of Britain’s vaccination campaign and easing testing and quarantine requirements for full immunization.
The change, which took effect at 4 a.m. local time, replaced the three-level traffic light-inspired system with a single “red” list of countries and territories that present the most risk.
Critics complained that the old system – in which the government periodically changes countries’ risk positions and which left Britons scrambling to figure out the latest rules during the holidays – caused confusion within the travel industry. was born.
Britain’s Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said in a statement: “We are moving towards a future where travel can resume safely and remains open for good.” And today’s rule change is good news for families, businesses and the travel sector. Mr. Shapps attributed the move to vaccination rates; 67 percent of the United Kingdom population is fully vaccinated.
Under the new rules, fully vaccinated travelers entering England will no longer be required to take a pre-departure coronavirus test upon return from a country that is not on the red list. And although travelers will still have to pay for the test on the second day after their return, later this month, the government said it would accept the less expensive rapid test over polymerase chain reaction, or PCR, tests.
Arrivals who test positive, however, will still need to isolate and take a PCR test, “which will be genomically sequenced to help identify new variants,” the government said.
For people who have not been fully vaccinated, the testing and quarantine requirements remain the same as the rules for those entering from countries on the “red” list.
Following the success of a pilot trial coming from the United States and Europe, England will begin a phased approach to recognize vaccines administered in other countries and territories, expanding that list on Monday to more than 50 countries, including the United Arab Emirates . Japan and Canada.
In the past week, Britain recorded an average of 33,779 daily cases and 112 daily deaths, according to the New York Times database. Cases have increased by 16 per cent from the average two weeks ago.
