England #eases #international #Covid #travel #restrictions

Under the new rules, fully vaccinated travelers entering England will no longer be required to take a pre-departure coronavirus test upon return from a country that is not on the red list. And although travelers will still have to pay for the test on the second day after their return, later this month, the government said it would accept the less expensive rapid test over polymerase chain reaction, or PCR, tests.

Arrivals who test positive, however, will still need to isolate and take a PCR test, “which will be genomically sequenced to help identify new variants,” the government said.

For people who have not been fully vaccinated, the testing and quarantine requirements remain the same as the rules for those entering from countries on the “red” list.

Following the success of a pilot trial coming from the United States and Europe, England will begin a phased approach to recognize vaccines administered in other countries and territories, expanding that list on Monday to more than 50 countries, including the United Arab Emirates . Japan and Canada.