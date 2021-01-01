England First Innings Report and Highlights: IND vs IND Third Test Day 3 England First Innings Report and Highlights; ENG 1st Innings Highlights: On the third day, England’s first innings ended in a draw in 20 minutes, giving India a 354-run lead.

On the third day of the Headingley Test, India bowled out England for 432 in their first innings. Playing 423 for 8 on the second day, the hosts were able to increase the score by 11 runs, with both their wickets falling within 20 minutes. Craig Overton (32) was lbw by Mohammed Shami, while Oli Robinson (0) was bowled by Bumrah. India had scored 78 in the first innings. Thus the hosts have a total lead of 354 runs.





Earlier, in form, skipper Joe Root (121) easily dominated the Indian bowlers as England took a 345-run lead at 423 for eight in the first innings till stumps on Thursday. Root, who scored a century in the first two Tests, did not give the Indian bowlers a chance in the match.

He completed his 23rd century across the boundary to Ishant Sharma, which is his third century in the series. Jaspreet Bumrah bowled and finished his beautiful innings with 14 fours.

Tail-batsman Craig Overton was on 24 for stumps, while Oli Robinson did not open the account. Among the Indian fast bowlers, Mohammad Shami took 4 for 95 while Mohammad Siraj, Jaspreet Bumrah and Ravindra Jadeja took two wickets each. With almost three days left in the match, it remains to be seen how the Indian team will bat in the second innings.

In the first innings, India were bowled out for 78, which put pressure on the bowlers and the pitch did not help them. The Indian fast bowlers, who played a key role in the unforgettable victory over Lord’s, hit a number of fours.

