England innings report and highlights: Lord’s Test Day 3 Highlights: India lost control of the Lord’s Test? England lead by 27 runs with Joe Root’s brilliant century

Highlights Team India scored 364 in the first innings

Hosts England scored 392 in the first innings

Captain Joe Root hit an unbeaten 180

Siraj took 4 wickets and Ishant took 3 wickets

On Joe Root’s captaincy innings (180 not out off 321 balls with the help of 18 fours), England lost all their wickets in the first innings on the third day of the second Test against India and scored 391 runs. India had scored 364 in the first innings, on the basis of which England took a 27-run lead. In addition to Root, Johnny Bairstow hit a half-century for 57, while Mohammad Siraj and Ishant Sharma took four and three wickets respectively for India. Shami had two wickets to his name. The stumps were declared as soon as the last wicket fell in the form of James Anderser.

England did not have a good start, but captain Joe Root played a marathon and pulled the match out of India’s hands. Now that the Indian team will start the second innings on the fourth day, Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul will be expecting a great start once again. Skipper Virat Kohli, vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane and senior batsman Cheteshwar Pujara will also like to overcome their weaknesses to take India to a big score.

Root and Bairstow batting

Earlier, England had not lost a single wicket in the morning session. Siraj, however, bowled a very short and wide ball, which helped the batsmen to collect a lot of runs from the fours. From the start of the third day, Root continued to bat brilliantly against the Indian bowlers and found a good partner at the other end in Bairstow, who completed his 22nd half-century. The duo added 121 runs for the fourth wicket and Siraj ended the partnership.

Root’s 22nd century

Inshat bowls Butler on a full length ball. Root, meanwhile, rushed to complete his 22nd and second century in the series. He also became the first England captain to score five centuries in a single season. With the exception of Jaspreet Bumrah (62 in 20 overs), none of the fast bowlers were able to get the two batsmen in trouble as the pair hit the desired fours. However, Bumrah did not get a wicket.

The Indian bowlers lost control in the first session

Root started the season with a four from Square Drive on Siraj and reached a 50-plus score for the third time in a row in the series. Shami and Siraj hit six fours in the first half. Only two fielders were able to bowl in the first half hour, scoring 54 runs, which gave the Indian team, which dominated the first two days, a sudden start on the backfoot.

The Indians could not stop this route

The wickets kept falling on one side, but Joe Root continued his good batting. He hit a four off Ishant Sharma to complete 150 off 266 balls. Meanwhile, wickets kept falling from the other end. Moin Ali (27) was caught by Ishant off Kohli, while Sam Curran (0) was caught on the next ball by Rohit, giving India two wickets in the 111th over.

Siraj LBW on Oli Robinson’s individual score of 6, followed by Mark Wood for 5. However, England, which had a very poor start to the season, took the lead. James Anderson was dismissed as the last wicket. He faced 16 balls but could not open the account. Skipper Joe Root returned unbeaten on 180 off 321 balls with the help of 18 fours.

