england-loss-against-south-africa-is-questioned-by-english-pacer-mark-wood-calls-team-has-came-on-roof-with-this-defeat-in-t20-world-cup- 2021 – The star pacer of his own team raised questions on the defeat of England, said

After England’s defeat against South Africa in the last group match, his own team’s fast bowler Mark Wood has raised questions. He has said that after this defeat the team is back on the ground but I hope that we will come back in the semi-finals.

England fast bowler Mark Wood says that the defeat against South Africa has brought the England team to the ground. Because it shows that the team still has a lot of work to do. He, however, expressed hope that the team will make a comeback in the semi-finals of the ongoing T20 World Cup.

England had won four matches in a row in the tournament but suffered a 10-run defeat against South Africa in the final group match here on Saturday.

Wood told Sky Sports, “It’s disappointing that we lost the match, with that on the ground. This will keep our feet on the ground and we know we need to work on some things.

“You never want to lose,” he said. We are not used to losing and usually when we lose, we make a good comeback. I think it’s just a lesson that we have a lot of work to do.”

South Africa restricted England to 179 for eight after scoring 189 for two thanks to innings from Resie van der Dussen (94 not out) and Aidan Markram (52 ​​not out).

Wood said, “South Africa played very well. They lost just two wickets and we were not used to it. We are used to taking wickets in the power play and we control the match from there.

Kagiso Rabada took the third hat-trick of the T20 World Cup 2021, the English batsman hit the longest six of the tournament; Watch Video

“We need to work on things during training and do better in the next match. It’s good to come back but it’s better when you win.

Significantly, England had to face defeat by 10 runs against South Africa in their last group match. Earlier, England had won all their four matches. But after the defeat in the last group match, some questions can definitely arise on the preparations of England.