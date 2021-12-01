England tightens restrictions as more Omicron cases found.
Thirteen cases of the Omicron type have been identified in England, the British government confirmed on Tuesday. The UK has announced immunization programs, mask orders and increased travel restrictions in an effort to stem the tide.
Britain’s health secretary, Sajid Javid, confirmed the increase in cases at a news conference, saying authorities did not yet know if all the cases were related to travel to South Africa, raising concerns about a possible community outbreak.
“Is there a possibility of community transmission? I think we have to be realistic, as we see in other European countries, “said Mr Javid.” We expect cases to grow now that we are actively looking for cases.
A few hours ago, Scotland’s first minister, Nicola Sturgeon, confirmed that nine new cases had been identified in Scotland, all related to the same private event. This brings the total number of known cases in Britain to 22.
Speaking at the same press conference as Prime Minister Boris Johnson, Mr Javid said it was important for Britain to play its role by getting booster shots.
“I know we all feel the frustration, the exhaustion of this omikron type, that we can go through it all again,” Mr Johnson said. But “it’s wrong to think so,” he said, because the country is in a much better position this time around than it was last year because of the high vaccination rates.
At almost every stage of the epidemic, Britain is out. Locked down later than European neighbors in March 2020, brought the vaccine faster than any other country, and dropped virtually all restrictions over the summer in a daring effort to normalize life.
But with Omicron’s concerns around the world, Britain has fallen in line with its neighbors. The government quickly banned travel to 10 African countries, made face masks mandatory in shops and on public transport, and on Monday announced a major acceleration of its vaccination program, including increasing the eligibility for booster shots for anyone 18 or older.
Britain’s outlook is lower than in countries like Austria, which imposed lockdowns on non-vaccinated people, and Greece, which announced on Tuesday that it would make vaccination mandatory for people aged 60 and over. In Britain, people can still gather in pubs without masks, for example, and the authorities are promising a normal Christmas to a tired Britain.
But Mr Javid said the government was ready to take a “lace-fair” approach for at least a moment to stem the tide of transition.
“Our experience in fighting this virus has shown us that it is better to act decisively and quickly when we see a potential threat,” Javid told parliament on Monday. “If it turns out that this type is no more dangerous than the Delta type, we will not take measures for more days than necessary.”
