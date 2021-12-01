England tightens restrictions as more Omicron cases found.

Thirteen cases of the Omicron type have been identified in England, the British government confirmed on Tuesday. The UK has announced immunization programs, mask orders and increased travel restrictions in an effort to stem the tide.

Britain’s health secretary, Sajid Javid, confirmed the increase in cases at a news conference, saying authorities did not yet know if all the cases were related to travel to South Africa, raising concerns about a possible community outbreak.

“Is there a possibility of community transmission? I think we have to be realistic, as we see in other European countries, “said Mr Javid.” We expect cases to grow now that we are actively looking for cases.

A few hours ago, Scotland’s first minister, Nicola Sturgeon, confirmed that nine new cases had been identified in Scotland, all related to the same private event. This brings the total number of known cases in Britain to 22.