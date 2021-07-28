England to Admit Vaccinated U.S. and E.U. Visitors Without Quarantine

Fully vaccinated travelers from the United States and the European Union will be allowed entry into England and Scotland without quarantine upon arrival from August 2, UK authorities said on Wednesday as they sought to attract tourists after months of restrictions.

“We are helping to reunite people living in the United States and in European countries with their family and friends in the United Kingdom,” said Grant Shapps, Secretary for Transport. wrote on Twitter.

Last week, the British government relaxed almost all restrictions in England despite a sharp rise in infections. Cases have since declined, surprising experts and government officials who expected them to continue to rise.

The government has been criticized for distinguishing between travelers who have been vaccinated in Britain and those who have been vaccinated elsewhere, without any medical justification. Vaccinated people arriving in England from most of the ‘Amber List’ countries, those with moderately high transmission, have been forced to self-isolate – unless they received their vaccines in. Britain.