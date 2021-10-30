England Vs Australia Match Live Score on Oct 30 T20 World Cup 2021

T20 World Cup 2021, ENG Vs AUS Live Cricket Updates: You can watch the live telecast of this match on various channels of Star Sports Network. You can watch the live streaming of this match on Hotstar. You can also stay connected with Jansatta.com for live updates.

T20 World Cup 2021 England Vs Australia, Live Cricket Score: The 26th match of the T20 World Cup 2021 between Australia and England will be played in Dubai today. The team that wins today will occupy the top position in Group 1.

Let us tell you that so far both Australia and England have won 2-2 matches. Today both the teams will play their third match. Till now, England is at number one due to good net run rate. Both the teams have 4 points each.

ICC World Twenty20, 2021 Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai 30 October 2021 Match Yet To Begin ( Day – Super 12 – Match 26 ) Match begins at 19:30 IST (14:00 GMT)

This match between Australia and England will start at 7.30 pm Indian time. The toss of this match will be held at 7 pm. This match will be played at Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai.

The live coverage of this match can be seen on various Star Sports channels Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 3 and Star Sports 3 HD. The online streaming of the match will be available on Hotstar. You can also check live commentary, scorecard and latest updates of this match on Jansatta.com.