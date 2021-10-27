England Vs Bangladesh Cricket Score, Watch Live Oct 27, 03:30 pm: ICC T20 World Cup 2021

Live Score: T20 World Cup 2021 England Vs Bangladesh: In this match of Group One of Super-12, England has the upper hand. At the same time, Bangladesh team has better experience of playing in sub-continental conditions. Due to being in the afternoon, England will have to face the severe heat of Abu Dhabi in this match.

In this match both the teams can go with these players. Here is the probable playing XI of both the teams

Live Score: T20 World Cup 2021 England Vs Bangladesh: In this match of Group One of Super-12, England has the upper hand. At the same time, Bangladesh team has better experience of playing in sub-continental conditions. Due to being in the afternoon, England will have to face the severe heat of Abu Dhabi in this match.

Live Score: England Vs Bangladesh, T20 World Cup 2021: There are two matches in the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 today i.e. on 27 August 2021. The first match is to be played between England and Bangladesh at Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi from 3.30 pm.

England started their campaign on a grand note with an impressive win against defending champions West Indies in the tournament. Now before him is the challenge of Bangladesh. His eyes will be on winning this match and paving the way for reaching the semi-finals.

READ Also USMNT faces El Salvador in World Cup qualifying ICC World Twenty20, 2021 Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi 27 October 2021 Match Yet To Begin ( Day – Super 12 – Match 20 ) Match begins at 15:30 IST (10:00 GMT)

England has the upper hand in this match of Group One of Super-12. At the same time, Bangladesh team has better experience of playing in sub-continental conditions. Captain Eoin Morgan-led England registered a win in just 8.2 overs after bowling out West Indies for 55 in 14.2 overs.

The match will start at 3:30 PM IST. To be at 3:30. Due to being in the afternoon, the current ODI World Champion will have to bear the scorching heat of Abu Dhabi in this match. In Abu Dhabi, the temperature soars above 32 degrees Celsius in a humid climate.

However, it is a good thing that Abu Dhabi’s pitch is considered helpful for fast bowlers. In such a situation, Morgan can include Mark Wood in the team instead of a batsman. In Abu Dhabi, 3 out of 4 matches have been successful in chasing teams.

England’s team has reached the tournament without players like Ben Stokes, Jofra Archer and Sam Curran, but all-rounder Moeen Ali has not let the trio feel the lack of this trio by bowling brilliantly.

Bangladesh team would like to improve their record in the World Cup of this format. The team has won only 7 matches since 2007. It has just one success against a Test playing country (West Indies). It will be necessary for them to take advantage of the circumstances here. Bangladesh could not make full use of their legendary all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan in the last match against Sri Lanka.

In this match both the teams can go with these players. Here is the probable playing XI of both the teams

England: Jason Roy, Jos Buttler (wk), David Malan, Jonny Bairstow, Eoin Morgan (c), Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, Chris Jordan, Adil Rashid, Tymal Mills.

Bangladesh: Mohammad Naeem, Liton Das/Soumya Sarkar, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mahmudullah (captain), Afif Hossain, Noorul Hasan (wk), Mehdi Hasan, Mohammad Saifuddin, Nasum Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman.

Watch live streaming of England-Bangladesh match like this

This match can be seen on different channels of Star Sports network in different languages. Apart from Hindi-English, it can also be seen in other regional languages. The online live streaming of the match is available on Disney+Hotstar. However, for that a subscription has to be taken. You can also stay connected with Jansatta.com for live updates of the match.