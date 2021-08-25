England vs India 3rd Test Day 1 As happened: IND vs ENG 3rd Test

KL Rahul could not open an account Anderson dismissed opener Lokesh Rahul (0) in the first over of the match. Rahul catches Butler trying to get the ball off the side.

Just one run to Pujara Pujara (1) was caught by the wicketkeeper off Anderson in the fifth over. Surprisingly, Pujara returned to the pavilion in the same way that KL Rahul was dismissed.

Anderson won the battle against Kohli Skipper Kohli bowled Robinson for the first four of the innings in the eighth over, but Anderson caught him in the hands of Butler to reduce India’s score to 21 for 3 in the 11th over. This was the 7th time Anderson had dismissed Kohli.

Ajinkya Rahane (18) got off to a good start. He crossed the 50-run mark with a four off Craig Overton in the 25th over, but Robinson was caught behind the wicket by Josh Butler in the next over. India were 56 for four.

Pant could not hit the spot Pantala, who played a winning game at home against Australia and England, was expected here, but he also missed the opportunity. Robinson’s ball was caught by Josh Butler for just 2 runs.

Rohit was dismissed for 19 runs. Limited overs vice-captain Rohit Sharma was India’s highest run scorer. He 1. Played a run game. India lost Rohit by 67 runs.

The innings collapsed as soon as Jadeja was dismissed. India lost the wickets of Rohit, Mohammad Shami (0), Ravindra Jadeja (4) and Jaspreet Bumrah to take the team’s score from 67 to nine. Overton ended the Indian innings by catching Mohammad Siraj (3) in the hands of skipper Joe Root.

Lord’s clay victory, India’s third lowest score in England Video: Lord’s victory in clay, India’s third lowest score in England

England bowled out India for just 78 in the first innings on the first day of the third Test on Wednesday, with James Anderson leading the fast bowlers. The eyes of the Indian batsmen who flopped badly were clearly visible on their faces. This is the second time in the last nine months that the Indian team has failed to score even 100 runs in an innings. Against Australia in Adelaide in December last year, the team was reduced to just 36 runs in the second innings, their lowest score in the history of Test cricket.