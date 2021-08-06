England vs India: Jofra Archer Out Of India Series, IPL, Ashes, T20 World Cup With Elbow Injury

The England cricket team is currently playing a five-match Test series with the Indian team. Before this series, the team had suffered a major setback in the form of legendary all-rounder Ben Stokes. Stokes had decided to stay away from cricket for some time due to ‘mental health’. In such a situation, Stokes will probably not play T20 World Cup and Ashes also.

Now the England team has got another setback. England fast bowler Jofra Archer has also been out of the team for a long time. Due to a right elbow injury, he will also miss the Test series against India, IPL, T20 World Cup and Ashes. The exclusion of Jofra Archer and Stokes has dealt a big blow to not only England but also the Indian Premier League team Rajasthan Royals. It was believed that Archer could return in the second phase of the IPL. But after this news, the fans of Rajasthan are disappointed.

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) issued a statement saying, ‘The England and Wales Cricket Board can confirm that the injured right elbow of fast bowler Jofra Archer was re-scanned last week. This showed that the old problem in his right elbow has re-emerged. “For this reason, he will not be able to play in the current series against India, the ICC T20 World Cup and the Ashes series in Australia,” it said.

Archer has been battling his elbow injury for a long time and he also had surgery a few months back. The T20 World Cup is to be played in Oman in the UAE from October 17 and Archer’s role was considered to be very important from the point of view of the English team.

Archer had made it clear that he would return to the field only after he had fully recovered from his injury. Archer has been troubled again and again with an elbow problem for the past one year. The injury left him out of several matches on tours of South Africa in 2020 and India earlier this year. He faced this problem again after taking the field for Sussex in a county match recently, after which doctors decided to undergo surgery.





