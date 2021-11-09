England Will Require N.H.S. Workers to Be Vaccinated by April
All frontline health workers in England will have to be vaccinated against Covid-19 by next spring to keep their jobs, Britain’s health secretary said on Tuesday, warning employers and trade unions could increase staff shortages.
“We must prevent preventable harm and protect patients in the NHS, protect colleagues in the NHS and of course protect the NHS itself,” Health Secretary Sajid Javid told parliament, referring to the National Health Service. He further added that about 90 per cent of the workers in the service have received at least two doses of vaccine.
The measure, which is subject to parliamentary approval, will take effect on April 1. Discounts will be available for people who are medically barred from getting vaccinated and for health workers who do not have direct contact with patients.
The period is intended to ensure that workers who do not want to be vaccinated will remain in their jobs during the winter, when stress on the country’s extensive healthcare system is particularly likely to intensify.
Mr Javid said he had decided to make flu vaccination mandatory for the time being.
England’s healthcare system employs around 1.3 million people, although not all of them are in the forefront. According to Chris Hopson, chief executive of NHS providers, a membership organization for NHS hospitals, mental health, community and ambulance services, about 80,000 to 100,000 NHS workers in the country have not been vaccinated against Kovid.
Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland can make their own decisions on this issue and have not yet made a proposal.
Mandatory vaccination is also a sensitive issue in the United States, and the Biden administration is pushing for coronavirus vaccine orders for large businesses.
In Britain, one of the main concerns is that people who are reluctant to be vaccinated will leave their jobs and increase the shortage of staff in health care under severe stress and expect more pressure as winter begins.
People working in care homes must be vaccinated by Thursday. It is believed that some quit their jobs and chose to work in the National Health Service instead.
Mr Hopson said that while there was a risk that unvaccinated workers could infect patients and co-workers, staff shortages also posed a threat to public health.
“The problem for both Social Care and the NHS is that we run these systems very, very well,” he told the BBC. “We both have about 90,000 to 100,000 vacancies.”
“We are currently relying entirely on our staff to work the extra shifts,” he said. A real, real problem. “
The trade unions gave more clear warnings.
Rachel Harrison, national officer of the GMB Union, said: “Both are working under extreme pressure after a decade of austerity and austerity, with tired and frustrated workforce who fear what will happen as we move forward into winter.”
