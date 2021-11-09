England Will Require N.H.S. Workers to Be Vaccinated by April

All frontline health workers in England will have to be vaccinated against Covid-19 by next spring to keep their jobs, Britain’s health secretary said on Tuesday, warning employers and trade unions could increase staff shortages.

“We must prevent preventable harm and protect patients in the NHS, protect colleagues in the NHS and of course protect the NHS itself,” Health Secretary Sajid Javid told parliament, referring to the National Health Service. He further added that about 90 per cent of the workers in the service have received at least two doses of vaccine.

The measure, which is subject to parliamentary approval, will take effect on April 1. Discounts will be available for people who are medically barred from getting vaccinated and for health workers who do not have direct contact with patients.