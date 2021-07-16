England’s Bukayo Saka Urges Facebook and Twitter to Crack Down on Abuse

After Bukayo Saka missed a penalty for the England national team on Sunday in the European Football Championship final, he and several teammates were overwhelmed by a wave of racist abuse.

On Twitter, Instagram and Facebook, people have posted monkey emojis and racist epithets to insult Saka, Marcus Rashford and Jadon Sancho, all black players who missed their shots on goal in the shootout against their Italian rival. Prime Minister Boris Johnson, Prince William and others were quick to speak out against the ugly eruption of racist comments, especially against a team that had come to symbolize England’s racial diversity.

On Thursday, 19-year-old Saka spoke for the first time since Sunday’s final. In one declaration on Twitter he condemned the online fanaticism he and his fellow gamers have faced. After saying how disappointed and sorry he was at the loss, Saka took to Instagram, Facebook and Twitter, urging them to do more to crack down on the abuse.