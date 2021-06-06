England’s new football WAGs are swapping shopping for swotting

Overlook the garish fashions and faux tans – the new era of football WAGs are a much more cerebral group, with six of the present girlfriends and wives boasting college levels.

Their choice for swotting over shopping contrasts with the party-loving companions of the England gamers who stayed within the spa city of Baden-Baden throughout the World Cup in Germany in 2006.

The time period ‘WAGs’ was coined throughout that event when the antics of companions led by David Beckham’s spouse Victoria, Frank Lampard’s girlfriend on the time Elen Rivas and supervisor Sven-Goran Eriksson’s then-partner Nancy Dell’Olio made extra headlines than the staff.

Fern Hawkins, 27, fiancee of defender Harry Maguire, has a level in physiotherapy from Sheffield College

Illustrating the shift, the spouse of present England captain Harry Kane is Katie Goodland, a 27-year-old mother-of-three with a level in sports activities science. She works as a health teacher and associates say she’s a ‘regular lady who’s ‘a bit of bit shy’.

Fern Hawkins, 27, fiancee of defender Harry Maguire, has a level in physiotherapy from Sheffield College. The mom of the Manchester United star’s two daughters, Lillie Saint, two, and one-year-old Piper Rose nonetheless makes use of her qualification, in keeping with associates.

Goalkeeper Jordan Pickford’s fiancee Megan Davison, 25, has a 2:1 in childhood research from Sunderland College, whereas Raheem Sterling’s girlfriend Paige Milian, 25, has an accountancy qualification and runs her personal property empire.

Latest recruit Kalvin Phillips’s girlfriend Ashleigh Behan, 26, has a level in theatre make-up from Leeds College and works as a specialist artist.

The youngest among the many WAG good set is legislation pupil Mia McClenaghan, the 21-year-old girlfriend of Chelsea star Reece James, who graduates from Royal Holloway College this summer season.

She already works with prisoners at HMP Coldingley in Surrey, giving inmates authorized recommendation. The brainy bunch of footballers’ companions has prompted calls to retire the time period WAG which, some say, has been in decline because the retirement of David Beckham, the demise of nightclub tradition and a decline in movie star magazines.

‘David and Victoria Beckham have been the halo to the tradition,’ stated one insider.

‘He was the rock star of what everybody thought was the golden era of footballers. You don’t have ladies turning up at nightclubs hoping to snare a wealthy participant any extra.

As a substitute, they now direct message on social media or use the selective courting web site Raya. And there are not the massive, starry weddings within the shiny magazines any extra. Footballers desire a extra understated life.’

One other supply stated: ‘While you take a look at 2006, you had Sven and Nancy. At present, you will have smart Gareth Southgate and his regular spouse Alison. That sums all of it up, actually.’