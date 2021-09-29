England’s Premier League offers ‘reward’ to football teams that increase vaccine compliance.

Concerned that a significant number of its players have not been vaccinated, the Premier League, English football’s top league, is offering 20 of its clubs an unspecified “reward” for getting more of its rosters vaccinated.

The proposal was set out in a letter sent to teams last week, which said only seven of the 20 teams had fully vaccinated more than half of their players. The figure has worried officials of a league that includes players from around the world who regularly cross national boundaries for competitions.

“It is becoming increasingly clear that full immunization will be the key criterion for government and health authorities in the context of international travel and potential COVID certification on a large scale,” the letter said.

The efforts of the Premier League, the world’s most popular domestic soccer league, to push for more vaccines, met challenges faced by other sports leagues, including the National Basketball Association in the United States. The NBA players’ union strongly opposes mandatory vaccinations, and players without vaccinations must submit to daily testing.