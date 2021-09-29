England’s Premier League offers ‘reward’ to football teams that increase vaccine compliance.
Concerned that a significant number of its players have not been vaccinated, the Premier League, English football’s top league, is offering 20 of its clubs an unspecified “reward” for getting more of its rosters vaccinated.
The proposal was set out in a letter sent to teams last week, which said only seven of the 20 teams had fully vaccinated more than half of their players. The figure has worried officials of a league that includes players from around the world who regularly cross national boundaries for competitions.
“It is becoming increasingly clear that full immunization will be the key criterion for government and health authorities in the context of international travel and potential COVID certification on a large scale,” the letter said.
The efforts of the Premier League, the world’s most popular domestic soccer league, to push for more vaccines, met challenges faced by other sports leagues, including the National Basketball Association in the United States. The NBA players’ union strongly opposes mandatory vaccinations, and players without vaccinations must submit to daily testing.
The Premier League letter did not specify what kind of reward teams with higher vaccination rates could expect. Giving details of the matter, officials said the stringent coronavirus protocols at the awards were likely to be loosened since the league’s resumption last year after being suspended due to the pandemic.
“We are looking at how we can ‘reward’ the squads/players that are most COVID-compliant,” the league told clubs.
Many Premier League players also compete on national teams, with the next round starting in October. Some league clubs have refused to release players selected by national teams in South America, despite threats of penalties from the sport’s governing body, because of concerns that players will be subjected to quarantine when they return to the UK. will go, as are other passengers. Coming from that continent.
Premier League teams are regularly tested, and cases of coronavirus have continued to emerge. N’Golo Kante, a star Chelsea midfielder who is also in the French national team, tested positive for the virus this week, ruling him out of playing in a Chelsea Champions League match with Italian team Juventus on Wednesday, as well as with. Upcoming league game in the UK and a French national team match next week.
Chelsea club coach Thomas Tuchel told reporters on Tuesday he did not know how many players on his roster had been vaccinated.
“We are a reflection of society, the players are adults and they have a free choice,” he said, “I know the situation is not over yet. It makes you very aware that it is not over.”
