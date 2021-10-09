English Exam Tips: Study Tips: Want to get high marks in English in 10th and 12th? So develop these skills from the beginning – how to do well in CBSE 10th and 12th English exams

Students can get high marks in this subject by solving each section of English subject as well as possible. It is important to know what students should be prepared for this subject and in which department they should try during the exam. Read important and useful tips for solving English paper in class 10th and 12th board exams.

Solve the sections of the English paper in the following order

Clause a

Since it takes a lot of time, one should try the reading section first. Therefore students must complete this section during the exam as soon as possible.

Department B

After completing the reading section, students should try the writing section as it requires a lot of thought process. This section also takes time due to the thought process.

Department B

Finally, try the literature section because you are most familiar with this section.

Department wise students remember these things

Ans: Reading section of English paper Read the question before reading the transcript, it will save you a lot of time. Practice one or two reading comprehensions daily for 10 days before the exam. (Class 12) Practice last year’s questions on note making and summary writing.

B: Writing and grammar section in English paperAnd grammar section in English paper)

Modify the format at least three times before taking the test. Remember the beginning and the end. Remember the word limit. (Class 12) Writing, essays, debates and speeches. This means dividing the topic into smaller five paragraphs.

A: Department of Literature

Read all the chapters at least once. (Do not skip a chapter)

Try long answers first.

For Noble- Focus more on plot, theme and character sketches.

Time management

Keep 50 minutes for each section.

Leave for 15 minutes to repeat

Presentation