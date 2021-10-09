English Exam Tips: Study Tips: Want to get high marks in English in 10th and 12th? So develop these skills from the beginning – how to do well in CBSE 10th and 12th English exams
Clause a
Since it takes a lot of time, one should try the reading section first. Therefore students must complete this section during the exam as soon as possible.
Department B
After completing the reading section, students should try the writing section as it requires a lot of thought process. This section also takes time due to the thought process.
Department B
Finally, try the literature section because you are most familiar with this section.
Department wise students remember these things
- Ans: Reading section of English paper
- Read the question before reading the transcript, it will save you a lot of time.
- Practice one or two reading comprehensions daily for 10 days before the exam.
- (Class 12) Practice last year’s questions on note making and summary writing.
B: Writing and grammar section in English paperAnd grammar section in English paper)
- Modify the format at least three times before taking the test.
- Remember the beginning and the end.
- Remember the word limit.
- (Class 12) Writing, essays, debates and speeches. This means dividing the topic into smaller five paragraphs.
A: Department of Literature
- Read all the chapters at least once. (Do not skip a chapter)
- Try long answers first.
- For Noble- Focus more on plot, theme and character sketches.
Time management
- Keep 50 minutes for each section.
- Leave for 15 minutes to repeat
Presentation
- Use the black pen to write keywords.
- Keep the right distance.
- Underline important points.
- Write captions with black pen and underline subtitles.
