English footballer Marcus Rashford abused on Twitter for losing European Championship final to Italy, now court sentenced Juvenile fan

In July 2021, the final of the European Championship was played between Italy and England at Wembley Stadium. Italy defeated England in the title match. At match time, both the teams were tied with one goal each. This was followed by a penalty shootout. In this Italy won 3-2. For Italy, Berardi, Bouncy and Bernardeschi scored in the penalty shootout, while Belotti and Jorginho missed.

At the same time, only Harry Kane and Maguire could score goals for England. Marcus Rashford, Sancho and Saka were among those who failed to score. Marcus Rashford is one of the black players of the England football team. After losing the final, people vented their anger against the England team. However, a fan of the England team tried to racialise the defeat.

19-year-old Justin Lee Price took to Twitter to abuse Manchester United’s Marcus Rashford after he missed a penalty. The court has now sentenced this juvenile. On 30 March 2022, the court sentenced the juvenile to six weeks in jail. Justin Lee Price admitted during a hearing at Worcester Magistrates’ Court on March 17 that he sent a “grossly offensive” message through a public communication network.

British prosecutors said Justin Lee Price initially tried to change his identity by changing his Twitter username after the post became public. Then after his arrest, during the police interrogation, he denied having committed the crime. However, when the officials questioned him a second time, he admitted to posting the tweet.

Price was sentenced by Kiderminster Magistrates’ Court in Worcester. Mark Johnson of the Crown Prosecution Service said: “Price has footballer based on the color of his skin and his actions were clearly racist and hate crimes.

He said, ‘Those who footballers racially abused, they ruin the game for all. I hope this case sends a message that we will not tolerate racism and criminals will be prosecuted as per the law.