English schools made masks mandatory, but questions arose along with matters

Such sentiments are not uncommon in a country that has flouted social-distancing rules and launched an aggressive rollout of vaccines and a swift return to normalcy in the twin corner of its pandemic response. But they are striking in a debate that has played out differently around the world, as parents grapple with the cost of keeping children at home or in classrooms where masks and other protective measures are needed. Struggles to balance disease risks.

Defenders of England’s laissez-faire approach say it has allowed large numbers of students to return to a normal school experience; Critics warn that children are being exposed to unacceptable risks. With cases rising rapidly between those 10 and 19, the English instinct is being tested to “get on with it.”

For more skeptical parents, the abandonment of masks and other measures – which were required in secondary schools through last spring – has been unsettling, even though some schools have been affected by such an outbreak that an entire class to infect. Some parents also recently launched a social media campaign to take their children out of school for a day to protest the lack of security.

“It’s become nothing more than an extreme of fear,” said Alex Matthews, whose daughter attends Colville Primary School in London.

Government officials insist that their hands-on approach is proven right by the numbers. Even with large numbers of COVID-related absenteeism, 90 percent of the 8.4 million students in state-supported schools are in the classroom, and schools are functioning close to normal. Most absenteeism is due to reasons other than COVID. It is also not clear how many, if any, of the cases reported on 30 September were also included in the cases reported on 16 September.