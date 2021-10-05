English schools made masks mandatory, but questions arose along with matters
LONDON — England sent millions of students back to school last month with neither vaccines nor the need to wear face masks, when England took a high-stakes gamble, even as the coronavirus population slowed down. continued through.
On Tuesday, the country’s education department released its latest report card on how the plan is working: 186,000 students were absent from school on September 30 with confirmed or suspected cases of the virus, up from the number reported on September 16. 78 percent higher. And the highest number since the pandemic began.
Yet to hear many parents say this, the bigger risk would be forcing students to wear masks or, worse, keeping them at home.
“It’s important for the kids,” said Morgan Cargadoris, who was recently raising her daughter at Notting Hill Preparatory School in north west London, where no children wear masks. “What they learn is through expression and through their interaction with people.”
Such sentiments are not uncommon in a country that has flouted social-distancing rules and launched an aggressive rollout of vaccines and a swift return to normalcy in the twin corner of its pandemic response. But they are striking in a debate that has played out differently around the world, as parents grapple with the cost of keeping children at home or in classrooms where masks and other protective measures are needed. Struggles to balance disease risks.
Defenders of England’s laissez-faire approach say it has allowed large numbers of students to return to a normal school experience; Critics warn that children are being exposed to unacceptable risks. With cases rising rapidly between those 10 and 19, the English instinct is being tested to “get on with it.”
For more skeptical parents, the abandonment of masks and other measures – which were required in secondary schools through last spring – has been unsettling, even though some schools have been affected by such an outbreak that an entire class to infect. Some parents also recently launched a social media campaign to take their children out of school for a day to protest the lack of security.
“It’s become nothing more than an extreme of fear,” said Alex Matthews, whose daughter attends Colville Primary School in London.
Government officials insist that their hands-on approach is proven right by the numbers. Even with large numbers of COVID-related absenteeism, 90 percent of the 8.4 million students in state-supported schools are in the classroom, and schools are functioning close to normal. Most absenteeism is due to reasons other than COVID. It is also not clear how many, if any, of the cases reported on 30 September were also included in the cases reported on 16 September.
Britain’s daily case numbers are running several thousand lower than when schools opened in early September. This suggests that, thanks to the wide distribution of vaccines among the adult population, the reopening of schools has not resulted in any major new surges. And England is not alone in a growing number of countries wanting to live with the pandemic.
But critics compare the policy of England to a kind of national smallpox party. He said that a small number of infected children will be affected by Long Covid. While the percentage of children hospitalized is modest, it still rises to more than 9,000 since the pandemic began – and some die.
Moreover, the encouraging trends highlighted by the government obscure some troubling signs. Infections are rising rapidly among school-age children, most of whom remain vulnerable as England lags behind other countries in providing vaccines to people under the age of 16. According to epidemiologists, about 1 percent of 10 to 19 people are getting infected every week.
“It’s terrifying because teachers and school leaders are grappling with so many problems,” said Geoff Barton, general secretary of the Association of School and College Leaders, which represents school administrators. “If you motivate millions of children to go back to school,” he said, “you will see a rise in cases.”
Scientists say part of the reason the UK may be at such risk is that nearly all adults over the age of 65 – a high-risk population – have been fully vaccinated, meaning their infected less likely to happen. With very low vaccination rates in some parts of the United States, the outcome is likely to be the worst.
In addition, the government recommends that high school staff and students in England conduct rapid antigen tests twice a week, mostly at home, which can identify some asymptomatic cases. In England, tests are free and easy to find. Some tests have also been done in schools.
But England’s view on masks is quite the opposite of that of the United States. In the US, masks are widely required in schools, but they are also the subject of bitter political battles between pro- and anti-masking forces, and between state and federal officials.
Nearly three-quarters of the 200 largest school districts in the United States require masks, according to Barbio, a data service that monitors school closures. And two studies recently published by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention provided evidence that masks protect children from the coronavirus at school, even when community rates are high and the infectious delta variant is spreading.
In England, schools are also not required to notify classmates’ families if a student tests positive – a policy that keeps disruption to a minimum but puts other children at risk, according to critics. While some Conservative Party lawmakers are hostile to masks and other sanctions, the issue has been far less politicized than in the United States.
“It is not seen as the totem of individual liberty as it is in the States,” Mr Barton said. “That’s not to say that some people here don’t hate bloody things.”
England’s ambitions about masks go back to the early days of the pandemic, when scientists and public health officials said evidence of their effectiveness in stopping the spread of the virus was questionable. Those experts later reversed course and encouraged people to wear them in confined spaces.
The status of the vaccine mandate in the US
-
- Vaccine Rules. On August 23, the FDA granted full approval to Pfizer-BioNtech’s coronavirus vaccine for people 16 and older, paving the way for mandates in both the public and private sectors. Such a mandate is legally permitted and upheld in court challenges.
- Colleges and Universities. More than 400 colleges and universities require students to be vaccinated against COVID-19. Nearly all are in states that voted for President Biden.
- School. California became the first state to issue a vaccine mandate for all teachers and announced plans to add a Covid-19 vaccine as a requirement to attend school, which could begin as early as next fall. Los Angeles already has a vaccine mandate for public school students ages 12 and older, starting Nov. 21. New York City’s mandate for teachers and staff, which went into effect on October 4 after being delayed due to legal challenges, took what appears to be thousands of last-minute shots.
- Hospitals and Medical Centers. Many hospitals and major health systems require employees to be vaccinated. Mandates for health care workers in California and New York state appear to have forced thousands of holdouts to take the shot.
- New York City. Indoor dining, gyms, performances and other indoor situations require proof of vaccination of workers and customers. The city’s education staff and hospital staff will also have to get vaccinated.
- at the federal level. on 9 september, President Biden announced a vaccine mandate for the vast majority of federal workers. The order will apply to employees of the Executive Branch, including members of the White House and all federal agencies and the armed services.
- NSThat private sector. Mr Biden has mandated that all companies with more than 100 employees be required to be vaccinated or tested weekly, helping to push for new corporate vaccination policies. Some companies, such as United Airlines and Tyson Foods, already had mandates in place before Mr Biden’s announcement.
But in July, Prime Minister Boris Johnson made it mandatory to wear masks indoors as part of a wider easing of restrictions, which London tabloids called “Independence Day”. Wearing of masks, even in places like the London Underground, where it is mandatory, has since declined steadily.
England’s rejection of masks in schools puts it in line with Italy, Spain and France, although France recently announced it would remove the mask requirement for primary schools in areas with low infection rates.
England’s policy reflects the long-standing belief that most children outgrow the effects of COVID and some require hospitalization. It is the same logic that initially prompted the government to oppose immunization of children below the age of 16. It has now moved on to vaccinate anyone aged 12 and above, which officials said will stop the spread of infection in younger age groups.
While Britain’s infection rate remains high – cases reached 33,869 on Tuesday – hospital admissions and death rates have begun to fall.
Some experts also argue that children transmit the virus less easily.
“Yes, of course, children do transmit, but the level at which they are transmitted is much lower than that of adult transmission,” said Devi Sridhar, head of the global public health program at the University of Edinburgh. “You rarely see the whole class getting infected.”
Professor Sridhar said he supported the use of masks in secondary schools because it furthered the goal of making the school a safe environment, but added that in children under 12, the argument that the mask could improve speech and social development hindered, was motivating.
The problem, critics said, is that many who oppose masks in classrooms also oppose other mitigation measures, such as better ventilation or smaller teaching bubbles.
“It cannot be a dichotomy between requiring masks and allowing children to become infected,” said Dipti Gurdasani, a clinical epidemiologist at Queen Mary University in London. “It is extremely irresponsible to expose children to these risks.”
Still, the scientists said, black and Asian children are more likely to be hospitalized with the disease, as black and ethnic minority adults are statistically more likely to have serious illnesses or die from it.
“We need to keep in mind that children, like adults, are not all in the same boat when they face pandemics,” said Zubaida Haque, of the Independent Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies, a coalition of experts. The government’s pandemic response has been highly critical.
For some, the time has come to act. Lisa Diaz, a mom from the north-west of England, recently campaigned for the school strike on social media to send a message to the government that she didn’t agree with its approach. “These are our children.” He said. “They are not numbers on a sheet.”
However, for other parents, the instinct is just to say good riddance.
“I think the assumption is that everyone, certainly the parents, everyone is double vaccinated at this point,” said Robert Lyons, who was recently picking up his daughter from school in London. . “I have not seen teachers wearing masks, but I am fine with that as well. I don’t expect it from them, so it feels like normalcy, which is a good thing in my mind.”
#English #schools #masks #mandatory #questions #arose #matters
Leave a Comment
You must be logged in to post a comment.