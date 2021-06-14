Enjoyed the Friends Reunion? How about a Hum Paanch reunion then? Vidya Balan aka Radhika answers [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]





A short time in the past, we witnessed the mega Additionally Learn – Hum Paanch, Remix and extra — Indian TV exhibits reunions we would like publish the success of FREINDS

“I believe, nearly 5 years in the past we had had a reunion (the first one). Now, I do not know if it might occur or not. If it occurs, it’s going to really feel good, however there aren’t any plans as such at current.” Additionally Learn – Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai, Hum Paanch, Baa Bahu Aur Child – 6 comedy exhibits that have been as standard as Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, however went off-air

Keep tuned to GadgetClock for the newest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Internet-Sequence.

Click on to affix us on Fb, Twitter, Youtube and Instagram.

Additionally comply with us on Fb Messenger for contemporary updates.



