Enola Holmes is getting a sequel on Netflix

Sherlock’s child sister is making a return. At present, Netflix introduced Enola Holmes 2, a sequel to final 12 months’s crime caper that took the Sherlock story in a barely youthful path, focusing on the well-known detective’s teenage sister.

We don’t have many particulars concerning the new film simply but — equivalent to what it’ll be about or when it’s hitting the streaming service — however on the very least, most of the key figures are returning. Meaning Millie Bobby Brown and Henry Cavill will reprise their roles as Enola and Sherlock, respectively, and that director Harry Bradbeer and author Jack Thorne are additionally on board once more. The brand new film might be produced by Legendary “in partnership with Netflix.”

The films are based mostly on a collection of younger grownup novels by Nancy Springer. And the primary movie additionally holds the excellence of forcing a lawsuit, after the property of Sir Arthur Conan Doyle sued Netflix for giving Sherlock too many emotions.