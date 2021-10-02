‘Enormous: The Gorge Story’ review: A musical paradise

Which is the ideal place to experience live music? For some, a medium-sized hall with impeccable acoustics; for others, an intimate nightclub with a well-stocked bar; For others still, a clamorous, sweaty dive. For those who are able to get there, and who are concerned with its vibe, the Gorge Amphitheater in George, Wash., with its natural beauty and open-air sound, is heaven.

At the beginning of this friendly and completely non-critical documentary about the site, directed by Nick Davis, a geologist explains that the Grand Canyon was formed over five to six million years, but that this strikingly narrow canyon was a source of water for the flooding of the Columbia River. It took only minutes to build, whose geography practically demands an amphitheater.

The land once belonged to a few adventurous vintners, who arranged seating and started hosting minor concerts there. Promoters, sponsors, and others took notice, and after the 1988 booking of Bob Dylan, which showed the site’s commercial potential, the site grew.