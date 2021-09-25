Entertainment News: Good news for film lovers in Maharashtra: CM Thackeray announces reopening of cinemas and cinemas in Maharashtra from October 22

Film lovers in Maharashtra have been waiting for the reopening of cinemas for a long time. Theaters around the world have been closed since last year due to the corona virus. However, the cinemas reopened when the Corona’s influence waned. Speaking of India, cinema halls were opened in other states but they were still closed in Maharashtra. Now, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has announced that cinemas across the state will be reopened from October 22, 2021.

However, with this announcement, the Chief Minister has also said that cinemas have to abide by all the rules related to health. Gada and director-producer Rohit Shetty recently met Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Saturday to discuss the reopening of cinemas in the state. The meeting was also attended by people belonging to several cinemas.



The official Twitter account of the Chief Minister said that cinemas in the state would be open from October 22. Work is currently underway to develop guidelines for cinemas. All of these guidelines will then be issued to theater owners. Apart from Dr. Gada and Rohit Shetty, Sanjay Chatar, Kamal Gyanchandani, Alok Tandon, Dewang Sampat and Kunal Shahane were present at the meeting.