Actress Payal Sarkar received an obscene message on Facebook in the name of the account director

The Bengali television actress has lodged a complaint with the Cyber ​​Crime Cell in Kolkata alleging that she was receiving pornographic messages online. The actress said the message was sent from a fake account of a film director. Payal Sarkar has acted in many popular Bengali series. He said that on Saturday he accepted the friend request of this Facebook profile and only after that he started getting obscene messages. Payal said that the profile created in the name of a famous film director also contains details and photos of many of his works. He said that as soon as he accepted the friend request, he was offered a lead role in a movie. After this Payal started getting obscene messages. Payal has also shared screenshots of the chat on her Facebook wall. Payal then lodged a complaint which was forwarded to the Cyber ​​Crime Cell. The fake Facebook account has been deactivated following Payal’s complaint. Police are now investigating where the Facebook account was being run from. The director, in whose name the fake Facebook account was created, said he would also lodge a complaint with the police. He said he would take legal action against those who misused his name. The director said, ‘I didn’t know anything about this until today but now I want to ask everyone to contact my office directly. I don’t offer movies to anyone through social media.