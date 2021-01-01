Ahmed Khan Meet Wife Shaira Ahmed Khan A Swanky Black Car

‘Baagi 3’ director Ahmed Khan has given a stylish new birthday present to his wife Shaira Ahmed Khan. It was his birthday on August 21st and now he has shared photos of the Black Batmobile model.

Shaira is seen posing with the car in the photos shared on Instagram. Thanking the family, Shaira captioned, ‘Thank you Prem, Ahmed … for making this dream come true.’



Preparations for the shooting of ‘Hiropanti 2’

Choreographer-director Ahmed is busy shooting for Hiropanti 2 which will feature Tiger Shroff. The team completed the first schedule of the film just before the announcement of the second lockdown. Shooting will now take place in international locations such as the US, England, Russia, Germany, Turkey and Italy.

Ahmed will choreograph songs for ‘Trickster in London’

Actress Tara Sutaria will be seen in the lead role along with Tiger in Actress Hiropanti 2. This is the sequel of 2014 Tiger and Kriti Sanon starrer ‘Hiropanti’. Apart from this, Ahmed will choreograph some songs of ‘Chalbaaz in London’. It was earlier choreographed by the late Saroj Khan.

